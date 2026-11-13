The Department of State's Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force announced it had revoked more than 6,000 visas tied to birth tourism

Officials said they are targeting both foreigners who engaged in the practice and those who helped facilitate it

The announcement drew strong reactions online, with many calling for further action on birthright citizenship

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The United States Department of State's Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force has revoked more than 6,000 visas from foreign nationals found to have engaged in or facilitated birth tourism.

The task force described the revocations as part of a broader effort to identify and hold accountable all parties involved in what it called an "illicit practice."

US officials call the practice illicit, but did not disclose which nationalities were affected. Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: Facebook

The Department of State made this known in a statement issued via its X handle @StateDept on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

The statement made clear that the crackdown extends beyond those who travelled to the US to give birth, also targeting individuals who assisted in arranging such trips.

What Is birth tourism?

Birth tourism refers to the practice of travelling to the United States specifically to give birth, allowing a child to acquire US citizenship by virtue of being born on American soil.

The practice has drawn criticism from US officials and immigration hardliners who argue it exploits the country's birthright citizenship provisions under the 14th Amendment.

The Department of State did not immediately release a full breakdown of the nationalities affected by the visa revocations.

Reactions to the announcement

The news generated significant debate online. @naija_sports wrote:

"Your American Child has to be born legitimately by either parent being a United States of America citizen. Father or Mother period! Or both from America."

@supercalifrag33 called for further consequences, saying:

"Okay, and you need to submit all of the people who were born under their fraud for denaturalization."

@Real_Iris_6 argued the scale of the action was insufficient:

"Okay start - now multiple that times 10 to reduce the MILLIONS who are in America working on visas taking US jobs, housing and resources."

@PleaseThink1776 raised a pointed political question:

"When will Baron, Don Jr, Eric and Ivanka Trump be deported and citizenship revoked. All were born to a noncitizen mother."

@LashingOut22 dismissed the figure as too small:

"No more tweeting until the figure is at least 10x that. We have a lot of cleaning up that needs to be done."

@BethAnne77 argued that the 14th Amendment does not apply to children of foreign nationals:

"FOREIGNERS are NOT subject to our jurisdiction, cannot serve jury duty, be drafted in military, vote in national elections THEREFORE parents are not covered under 14th amendment & neither is infant."

@librariancab questioned whether the children's citizenship documents obtained through the practice should also be invalidated:

"Did you revoke the illegally trafficked citizenships of the children born here. Aren't they the 'fruit' of the poisonous criminal act?"

Trump revokes Over 300,000 US visas in second term

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the State Department confirmed the Trump administration has revoked over 300,000 visas since January 2025, surpassing an earlier count of 175,000 reported in August

The State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said the administration revoked more visas faster than any other administration in US history.

Rights advocates raised concerns that the crackdown targets critics, ethnic minorities, and pro-Palestinian protesters under the cover of national security.

Source: Legit.ng