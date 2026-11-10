Pastor Jimmy Odukoya’s new wife, Mo, has shared a cryptic biblical message amid the controversy surrounding their marriage

Her post came after a church member alleged that Jimmy’s sister, Pastor Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun, ended her friendship with Mo

Mo’s message focused on finding refuge under God’s protection, although she did not directly address the claims about her relationship with Tolu

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya’s new wife, Mo, appears to have shared a message of faith amid the growing attention surrounding her marriage and claims of a fallout with her sister-in-law, Pastor Toluwani Odukoya-Ijogun.

The post came days after a church member alleged that Mo and Tolu, once close friends, stopped associating after Tolu learnt about her relationship with Jimmy.

Legit.ng reports that the lead pastor of The Fountain of Life Church introduced Mo to the congregation on November 1, after which his remarriage became a public topic of discussion.

Jimmy Odukoya’s wife Mo, drops a cryptic bible message amid alleged fight with Tolu Odukoya. Photo: @jimmyodukoya/@toluijogun/IG.

Source: Instagram

What Jimmy Odukoya’s wife Mo posted

Taking to Instagram, Mo shared a biblical message that appeared to emphasise faith and divine protection.

In the post, she wrote:

“He who dwells in The Secret Place of The Most High Abides under The Shadow of The Almighty.”

What happened between Mo and Tolu Odukoya?

A member of The Fountain of Life Church, who spoke to The PUNCH on condition of anonymity, claimed that Mo was previously Tolu’s best friend.

According to the source, Jimmy and Mo had been involved in a relationship several years after the pastor’s first marriage ended.

The church member alleged that Tolu ended her friendship with Mo after discovering the relationship between her brother and her close friend.

The source said:

“I have also been curious to know who he eventually married because he was dating this Mo lady some years ago after his marriage ended. Mo was Tolu’s best friend. When Tolu got to know she was having a relationship with Jimmy, the friendship ended.”

Read Jimmy Odukoya's wife's post here:

Jimmy Odukoya introduced Mo to the church congregation on November 1. Photo: @jimmyodukoya/IG.

Source: Instagram

Moment between Jimmy Odukoya and Bishop Oyedepo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video of the moment between Bishop David Oyedepo and Pastor Jimmy Odukoya had surfaced online, drawing the attention of many.

Some prominent clerics attended the 50th birthday ceremony of Pastor Yemi Davids, and clips from the event were shared online.

Source: Legit.ng