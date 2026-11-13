Cooking gas prices have climbed to N1,800 per kg in Abuja and N1,650 in parts of Lagos and Ogun

Refilling a 12.5kg cylinder could now cost up to N22,500, excluding service charges

An expert linked rising prices to higher depot costs and seasonal demand in Europe, warning increases may last into January

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian households are facing fresh financial pressure as the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, rises across Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

New market checks conducted on Thursday, November 12, showed that cooking gas now sells for as much as N1,800 per kilogram in Abuja, while consumers in Lagos and Ogun pay up to N1,650 per kg.

New cooking gas prices emerge in Lagos and two other cities. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The latest increases come amid rising living costs, placing additional pressure on families and small businesses that depend on cooking gas for their daily activities.

Lagos dealers announce new cooking gas prices

In Lagos, several major LPG retailers have adjusted their prices, with some outlets recording increases of N200 per kilogramme.

At Techno Oil in Festac, the price increased from N1,450 to N1,650 per kg.

Similarly, NipCo stations at First Gate and Trade Fair Complex raised their prices from N1,280 to N1,480 per kg.

The adjustments mean households now spend considerably more to refill their cylinders than they did weeks earlier.

Ogun, Abuja residents face higher prices

The situation is similar in Ogun State, where an Ecogas LPG refilling plant in Sagamu increased its price from N1,500 to N1,600 per kg.

At Oyejo gas station in Shiwun, cooking gas now sells for N1,650 per kg, compared with the previous N1,450.

In Abuja, TheCable reported that prices climbed from N1,700 to N1,800 per kg, although NipCo outlets offered a relatively lower rate of N1,650.

Dealers release new cooking gas prices across two states and Abuja. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

New prices for 3kg, 6kg and 12.5kg cylinders

Based on the latest retail prices, households can expect the following refill costs:

Cylinder size At N1,480/kg At N1,800/kg 3kg N4,440 N5,400 6kg N8,880 N10,800 12.5kg N18,500 N22,500

These are estimated refill costs, excluding additional service charges.

Expert explains why cooking gas prices are rising

The latest retail increases followed a 31.8% surge in depot prices, from N1,100 to N1,450 per kg within one month.

Gas expert Lawal Taofeek attributed the increases partly to seasonal demand in Europe, where colder weather drives higher energy consumption.

According to TheCable, Taofeek explained that increased heating demand puts pressure on international gas markets, potentially affecting domestic LPG prices.

He warned that the seasonal pressure could persist until late December or early January, raising concerns about further increases during the festive period.

Cooking gas: Dangote, marketers announce new prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that cooking gas marketers have announced new retail prices after depot rates at major Lagos suppliers climbed by as much as 16% in just three days, adding fresh strain to household budgets across Nigeria.

A price review covering five Lagos depots shows that all monitored suppliers adjusted their rates upwards between October 30 and November 2, 2026, with increases ranging from N140 to N200 per kilogram.

Source: Legit.ng