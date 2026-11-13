Okikijesu Obafemi wrote JAMB twice, scoring 169 in her first attempt before retaking the exam to gain admission into Bowen University

She faced serious academic struggles in her first year and made a covenant with God never to cheat in any examination or test

Despite nearly failing Physiology and running a photography business alongside her studies, she pushed for a remarkable final result

Okikijesu Obafemi, a graduate of Bowen University, has sparked widespread interest online after sharing her full undergraduate journey in a TikTok post, from struggling with JAMB and nearly failing a course to eventually graduating with a first-class degree.

Obafemi did not have a smooth path to university. She wrote the JAMB examination twice, telling her followers, "I wrote JAMB twice, got 169 the first time, 219 the second time." Even after securing admission into Bowen University, she found that the real difficulty had only just begun.

Bowen graduate who struggled in 100 level but refused to cheat posts CGPA. Photo Source: TikTok/_bigkiks

Source: Getty Images

Bowen University graduate shares covenant with God

Her first year was especially tough. Obafemi admitted that she entered university without the academic foundation needed to thrive and found it difficult to study for and pass examinations through honest effort alone. Rather than compromise, she made a personal commitment she says changed everything.

"100 level first semester was really difficult for me. I didn't know how to study and pass without malpractice, but I made a covenant with God not to ever cheat in any exam or test. I eventually got a 3.95 CGPA," she wrote.

She later moved to Public Health in her 200 level, a decision she explained to Legit.ng with characteristic clarity.

"Public Health is a course with endless possibilities. You can't be boxed into one field in Public Health except you want to box yourself," she said.

Bowen University posts her CGPA

Obafemi told Legit.ng that her biggest academic challenge was her inability to study effectively when she first arrived at university, something she traced back to gaps in her foundational education.

"When I got to uni in my first year, it became so difficult, but I didn't give up. I eventually got the hack on how to study effectively," she explained.

One course in particular tested her limits.

"To the glory of God, I didn't fail any course, but I almost did. I can never forget Physiology. Chaii, that course tested my faith. I got an E in the course," she revealed. Her saving grace was a focused study technique she developed over time. "I am not the type to study during the semester. If an exam isn't three weeks away, I won't start studying. But when it's three weeks to the exam, I shut down every activity and invest all my time in studying. Active recall really helped me. That was my go-to technique," she said.

Beyond academics, @__bigkiks ran a photography studio throughout her undergraduate years. She described receiving a contract from the school itself as her happiest memory from that period. By the time she crossed the finish line, she had accumulated a CGPA of 4.48, earning her first-class honours.

Read the post she shared below:

Lady graduates with first-class in Industrial Chemistry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Bowen University graduate had celebrated after emerging as the best graduating student in her department.

The lady, who studied Industrial Chemistry, earned a first-class degree and shared videos and pictures from her convocation ceremony on TikTok, where she received congratulatory messages from social media users.

Source: Legit.ng