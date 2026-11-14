Qatar's nationality law sets a 25-year consecutive residency requirement for non-Qataris seeking citizenship by the Emir's decree

Applicants face a strict two-month annual travel limit outside Qatar, with any excess time deducted from their residency count

Leaving Qatar after submitting a nationality application could affect an applicant's eligibility under the country's citizenship rules

Qatar's government has set firm travel restrictions on foreigners who wish to apply for Qatari nationality, requiring applicants to have lived in the country for at least 25 consecutive years and to limit their time abroad to no more than two months in any single calendar year.

Under the Qatari nationality law, citizenship can only be granted to a non-Qatari by decree of the Emir.

Qatar outlines how long foreigners can stay abroad when pursuing citizenship. Photo credit: Grebeshkovmaxim, Contributor

Source: Getty Images

To qualify, an applicant must demonstrate an unbroken residency record in Qatar spanning a minimum of 25 years from the date of application.

Qatari citizenship: How the two-month travel rule works

The law permits applicants to leave Qatar for up to two months per calendar year without breaking their residency continuity, but only if they intend to return.

Crucially, those periods of absence are subtracted from the total residency count, meaning time spent abroad does not contribute to the 25-year requirement even when it falls within the permitted limit.

Applicants who depart Qatar after they have already submitted their nationality application face further scrutiny. Any absence following submission could affect their standing under the law, underscoring the importance of remaining in the country throughout the entire application process.

Qatari citizenship: What else the nationality law covers

Beyond the residency and travel conditions, Qatar's citizenship framework grants the Emir full discretionary authority over all naturalisation decisions.

No applicant is automatically entitled to nationality simply by meeting the minimum requirements. The government retains the right to approve or decline any application without being bound by the fulfilment of the residency threshold alone.

The rules apply to all non-Qataris regardless of their country of origin, profession, or length of employment in Qatar.

Residents who have lived in the country for decades but fail to meet the continuous residency standard or who have exceeded the annual travel allowance may find their applications ineligible.

Legit.ng reported that Qatar published the cost of its five-year passport for applicants.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar shared how long foreigners must reside in the country before seeking citizenship.

Requirements for Qatari citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar listed the requirements for its citizenship.

Much like Germany, Canada, and several other nations that have set formal naturalisation criteria, Qatar has established a clear framework for those who wish to make the Gulf state their permanent home.

Applicants must demonstrate that they are financially self-sufficient. Qatar requires that an individual be able to earn enough to comfortably meet their own needs without relying on the state.

Source: Legit.ng