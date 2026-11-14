Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle gave an injury update on Ademola Lookman, Calvin Bassey and Benjamin Fredrick after the 3-1 win over Tanzania

Lookman came off in the first half of the Uyo clash with a knee problem, casting doubt over his availability for the return fixture against the Taifa Stars

Chelle confirmed that Bassey and Fredrick have recovered from the cramps they suffered during the match

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has revealed that Atletico Madrid forward Ademola Lookman is a doubt for Nigeria's return fixture against Tanzania after picking up a knee problem during the first leg.

Lookman was part of the starting attack alongside Akor Adams when Nigeria beat Tanzania 3-1 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday.

Eric Chelle issues update on three Super Eagles players. Photo by Kazimierz Koper.

Source: Getty Images

He went to ground without any apparent contact late in the first half, and Chelle moved quickly to bring on Moses Simon in his place.

The Malian coach further altered his attacking unit early in the second half, introducing Moses Usor and Tolu Arokodare, both of whom played a part in turning the game decisively in Nigeria's favour, as noted by NFF.

Chelle explains what happened to Lookman

Speaking to reporters after the match, Chelle said the former Atalanta star had begun feeling discomfort in his knee before a knock to the same area made it worse.

"Ademola, his knee, he has a little problem. He took a shock and we don't know if it was a shock," Chelle said via ANS.

He elaborated further: "When he tried to score the goal with his left foot, his knee started to feel bad. After that he took a knock on his knee. This is why he went off the pitch."

The Super Eagles will be hoping Lookman can return to full fitness before the Taifa Stars return fixture, though the coaching staff is unlikely to rush him back given the broader circumstances surrounding his condition.

Lookman's fitness ahead of the second leg remains uncertain, and there is an added incentive to manage him carefully. The forward is currently going through a difficult spell at Atletico Madrid, and any significant setback could have consequences for his club career.

On a more positive note, Chelle confirmed that the centre-back duo of Calvin Bassey and Benjamin Fredrick came through the match without lasting issues. Both players had experienced cramping during the game but have since recovered.

Chelle sends message to Arokodare

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle hailed Tolu Arokodare as one of the best strikers in the world when he is inside the box.

The AFC Ajax loanee came off the bench to deliver two goals, which lifted Nigeria above the Taifa Stars and got AFCON qualification on track.

Source: Legit.ng