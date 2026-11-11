Nollywood actor Yul Edochie publicly congratulated his colleague Lizzy Gold after she took delivery of a brand-new 2026 Jetour SUV

Lizzy Gold shared a video of the car delivery moment, thanking actress Adanma Luke for making the process swift and easy

Yul Edochie's congratulatory post drew sharp reactions from netizens who took aim at the actor and his wife, Judy Austin

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie congratulated his colleague Lizzy Gold on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, after she publicly announced the purchase of a brand-new 2026 Jetour SUV.

Lizzy Gold shared a video capturing the moment she took delivery of the vehicle. In the clip, she expressed excitement about joining what she called the "Jetour gang" and said the purchase came without any financial stress. She also thanked fellow actress Adanma Luke for facilitating a quick and smooth delivery.

Yul Edochie reshares a video of Lizzy Gold's newly purchased SUV. Credit: yuledochie/lizzygold

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie reacted to the news on his Instagram page, posting a short but warm message.

"Congratulations to you Ghen Ghen @lizzygoldofficial. Hardwork pays. Well deserved," he wrote.

Netizens turn on Yul Edochie

While the congratulatory message appeared straightforward, it became a flashpoint for social media users who used the moment to take digs at the actor and his wife, Judy Austin.

Reactions trail Yul Edochie's message to Lizzy Gold about her new SUV. Credit yuledochie

Source: Instagram

User symply_sasa wrote:

"Lizzy Dey buy car, yul Dey buy pampers. Very good director indeed."

thandazaninothando commented:

"Before i saw lizzy, i thought is for ijele. when are you going to surprise her?"

saint81327 added:

"Now that's a true woman not Judy who is giving birth every year."

rareegift was blunter in their criticism:

"Judy cannot relate.. social media odogwu, u can't even buy bicycle for ur baba mama, the only gift u ever gift judith is labour room.. u have turned her to UZU NA AKPU NWA 1 OF UMUOJI."

brendabilongo, who admitted to an initial misread of the post, wrote:

"When i saw geh geh at the last of the caption i shouted financial mistake but i watch it again, congratulations @lizzygoldofficial."

The reactions reflect the ongoing scrutiny that Yul Edochie continues to face from the public over his personal life, with many commenters choosing to shift the focus away from Lizzy Gold's milestone and towards the actor's domestic circumstances.

The post Yul Edochie shared as he reacted to Lizzy Gold's new car is below:

Lizzy Gold reacts to Yul Edochie's comment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lizzy Gold spoke out after Nollywood star Yul Edochie went public with a fresh defence of polygamy, quoting a viral clip of an American pastor who introduced a second wife to his congregation.

On Tuesday, 27 October 2026, Edochie shared a video on his official X account featuring Israel Ford, pastor of LifeWorks Church in Wickliffe, Ohio.

Among those who responded publicly was Lizzy Gold. In a comment shared via a popular social media blog's viral post, the actress wrote:

"Polygamy is a big sin, Yul Edochie… zukwanike."

Source: Legit.ng