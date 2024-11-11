A video has shown how the wives of Ooni of Ife accepted his first son from his former wife, Queen Naomi

Queen Naomi had long moved on and left the palace and the life of the Ooni of Ife with her son Tadenikawo

In the clip, they were all at the reunion party and some of the wives embraced the small boy

Some of the wives of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, have happily embraced and accepted their husband's first son Tadenikawo Ogunwusi in a viral video.

Legit.ng had reported that the monarch had reunited with his former wife, Prophetess Naomi and their son, Tadenikawo at a party in Akure.

In another video, the first wife of the monarch, Olori Mariam Anako and her co-wife, Olori Elizabeth Akinmudai were seen dancing with Tadenikawo at the reunion party,

Ooni's first son doesn't look happy

In the recording, while the two wives were dancing and trying to cheer the king's first son up, the little boy was just looking and observing what was happening.

Olori Mariam held him close to her and Olori Elizabeth also tried to speak with him to know why he was cheerful.

Recall that Tadenikawo's mother Olori Naomi left the king a few years ago, and she has been concentrating on her Christian ministry and even went back to school.

What fans said about video

Reactions have trailed the video of Olori and her co-wife with the king's first sone. Here are some of the comments below:

Olori Ashley speaks about her son's position

Legit.ng had reported that Olori Folashade had shared lovely video to capture her pregnancy journey with her fans on social media.

In the clip, she shared how her baby dump grew till she had her baby in her hands she gushed over the gift.

In the caption of her post, she said her son was the crowned prince of Ife and shared the reason for her bold claims.

Source: Legit.ng