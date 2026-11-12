ADC chieftain Solomon Dalung made a dramatic claim about Aisha Buhari during a Channels TV interview on Thursday, November 12

Dalung alleged that Aisha Buhari visited Atiku Abubakar to hand over the late President Buhari's 12 million votes

The claim came alongside a reference to a supposed phone call from Buhari's grave urging Nigerians to vote for Atiku

Solomon Dalung, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has alleged that former First Lady Aisha Buhari visited Atiku Abubakar to inform him that the late President Muhammadu Buhari's 12 million votes had been transferred to him ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Dalung made the claim during an interview on Channels TV on Thursday, November 12. He also referenced what he described as a phone call from Buhari's grave, in which the late president supposedly urged Nigerians to cast their votes for Atiku.

Solomon Dalung says Aisha Buhari is supporting Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 election Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Aisha Buhari's visits to Atiku

The allegation draws on a series of known meetings between Atiku and the former first lady. In September, Atiku publicly disclosed that he had hosted Aisha Buhari at his residence. Earlier, in February, the former vice president said she had visited him at his apartment in Saudi Arabia, accompanied by her daughter.

Dalung appeared to frame those visits as politically significant, suggesting they were part of a coordinated effort to consolidate the late president's voter base behind Atiku's 2027 presidential bid.

Atiku Abubakar is the presidential candidate of the ADC for the 2027 general elections, having won the party's primary and received ratification from the party's National Executive Committee.

See the video of Dalung on X here:

Atiku criticises Tinubu's N70,000 transport allowance

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the ADC presidential candidate, rejected the Federal Government's ₦70,000 monthly transport support for public workers as insufficient.

The statement from the ADC Presidential Campaign Council questioned what 50 litres of fuel could achieve for workers over an entire month.

Atiku's campaign raised concerns about private sector workers, traders and informal workers left out of the government's relief arrangement.

Source: Legit.ng