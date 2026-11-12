Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha and his wife, CEO Luminee, were spotted kissing at their son Kagar's naming ceremony on Thursday, November 12, 2026

Guests at the event reacted in real time as the couple locked lips on arrival at the venue to the admiration of all

Fans online have been sharing strong reactions to the moment, with many weighing in on the couple's public display of affection

Nollywood actor and comedian Baba Ijesha, whose full name is James Olanrewaju Omiyinka, turned heads at his son's naming ceremony after sharing a very public kiss with his wife, CEO Luminee, born Abiodun Folashade Tokunbo.

The moment was captured on video and shared on Instagram on Thursday, 12 November 2026. It showed Baba Ijesha arriving at the venue of the naming ceremony and thanksgiving for their son, Kagar Omiyinka, when his wife walked up to meet him. The couple then kissed in full view of the guests around them.

Baba Ijesha and his wife stage a lavish naming ceremony and thanksgiving for their son. Photo credit@ceoluminee

Source: Instagram

Baba Ijesha: Guests react in real time

Those present could be heard commenting as it happened, with remarks suggesting the moment was genuine and not staged. The clip quickly gathered attention online, with many fans sharing their takes in the comments section.

Baba Ijesha and his wife, CEO Luminee, were seen having a special time at the naming ceremony of their son. Photo credit@babaijeshalegit

Source: Instagram

The ceremony marks a significant milestone for the couple. Baba Ijesha and CEO Luminee had already been a subject of public conversation following the actor's release from prison, and the arrival of their son so shortly after drew even more attention to the pair.

Here is the Instagram video of the couple at their event:

Fans weigh in online

The video stirred a wide range of reactions from followers on social media:

@mrz_igiebor_tee wrote:

"Ah ah wetin tongue to tongue for event, wetin Adamu no go see for gate."

@_zaynabssss commented:

"Time of irritation 4:46pm."

@_maaybel_ said:

"Make Una sha no cut Una lips for floor"

@ajokefoods_ reacted:

"Speechless, speechless. That's how you make me feel."

@buksymayor07 wrote:

"Thats how you know all they accused him of are true."

@ohun_ewa_jewelry_ shared:

"I first open mouth, no be house Una gather comot"

Daddy Freeze mocks Baba Ijesha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze mocked Baba Ijesha after the actor welcomed a baby boy with CEO Luminee seven months after leaving prison.

Daddy Freeze questioned the timing of the conception in an Instagram video, joking that the actor might have transferred the pregnancy via Bluetooth. The broadcaster teased that the baby might also be premature while highlighting that Nigerian prisons do not recognise conjugal visits.

Source: Legit.ng