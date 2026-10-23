Queen Naomi Silekunola revealed she sat for JAMB again after more than a decade to begin her university education

The prophetess balanced motherhood and full-time studies at Elizade University in Ondo State for four years

Her convocation is scheduled for November 13, 2026, marking the end of a journey she describes as a testimony

Prophetess Queen Naomi Silekunola, mother of the Ooni of Ife's son, has offered a heartfelt look into what her undergraduate years truly demanded of her, as she counts down to her upcoming graduation ceremony.

The queen shared a video compilation of her university memories on Friday, October 23, giving her followers a glimpse into a chapter of her life that combined academic pressure, faith, and the daily reality of raising a child while attending lectures.

Queen Naomi Silekunola shares how she balanced motherhood with four years of study at Elizade University. Credit: queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi

Source: Instagram

In her own words, the journey began with something many Nigerians know well: sitting the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination. For Queen Naomi, however, it had been over a decade since she last wrote JAMB before returning to that process to secure her place at Elizade University in Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State.

She went on to describe the full arc of her experience, from registration and clearance to matriculation, final-year project defence, and eventually signing out. Throughout those four years, she commuted roughly 35 to 40 minutes each way between home and campus, a routine she credits divine protection for seeing her through without incident.

"For four years, I drove approximately 35–40 minutes to school and another 35–40 minutes back home, and not once was I involved in an accident. Truly, the Lord walked with me," she wrote.

Beyond the logistics, she spoke candidly about navigating university life as a mother and a woman of faith surrounded by a younger generation. The experience, she said, brought new friendships, fresh perspectives, and no shortage of what she called "Gen Z vibes."

Queen Naomi framed the entire chapter not merely as an academic achievement but as something far more personal. "This is more than an academic journey; it is a testimony of God's faithfulness, a story of resilience, determination, and the courage to begin again," she wrote.

Queen Naomi shares how she made the long campus trip throughout her studies. Credit: ooniadimulaife/queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi

Source: Instagram

Her convocation is scheduled for November 13, 2026, at Elizade University, Ondo State.

The video Queen Naomi shared ahead of her convocation is below:

Ooni bonds with his first son

Legit.ng previously reported that Ooni of Ife and his first son made waves over videos of their conversation.

The Ooni, who appeared delighted to be with his son, was seen standing as the prince shared what he knew about him, touching his traditional ornaments.

Another heartwarming moment was when the Ooni jokingly asked his son to bid goodbye to his mother, Olori Naomi Silekunola, but the boy insisted he wanted to stay with his father instead.

Source: Legit.ng