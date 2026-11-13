Veteran Nollywood actor Yemi Solade turned heads at Obafemi Awolowo University with a striking traditional outfit

The actor paired his colourful short agbada and matching cap with sandals that featured heels both at the front and back

Fans flooded the comments section with a mix of humour and admiration over his bold footwear choice

Veteran Nollywood actor Yemi Solade has set tongues wagging after a video of his appearance at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) circulated on social media on Friday, 13 November 2026.

While his outfit was eye-catching on its own, it was his footwear that became the main talking point.

Yemi Solade seen walking majestically while going for a function at OAU. Photo credit@yemisolade

Source: Instagram

Solade arrived dressed in a colourful Ofi fabric styled into a short agbada, paired with a matching cap and black trousers. What made the look truly stand out, however, was his choice of sandals, a pair that bore a striking resemblance to women's heeled footwear, complete with raised soles at both the front and back.

The actor navigated the grounds with measured, deliberate steps, clearly taking his time as he made his way to his destination.

Yemi Solade's bold fashion statement

Yemi Solade was seen in elegant attire while he ws going for a function in Ife. Photo credit@yemisolade

Source: Instagram

The actor's video quickly spread across platforms, drawing a wide range of reactions from fans who could not hold back their thoughts on the distinctive shoes of the veteran actor.

Some found the look endearing and even desirable, while others could not resist poking fun at the practicalities of walking in such footwear in an emergency.

Here is the Instagram video of the actor while he was walking in his sandals:

What fans said about Yemi Solade's shoes

Here are some of the reactions:

@triciaduchess wrote:

"I love the shoes and would love to borrow them"

@bread_winners_comedy commented:

"Make you sha no fall."

@aqua_kangen9.5 reacted:

"How you wan run if riots start? Afi bi canoe."

@mztope_oj said:

"Shoe gbengbe lese Daddy Solade."

@oye_dokun asked:

"Where can l get the shoes."

@big_nick01125 joked:

"If them use this shoe match u for stampede, u no go survive"

Yemi Solade criticised colleagues

Legit.ng previously reported that Yemi Solade shared his thoughts on the viral video of the final burial of late actor Segun Remi.

The moviemaker was laid to rest in an emotional ceremony recently, where family and friends wept as they bid him farewell. He questioned why many of his colleagues failed to attend the burial, describing their absence as sad and appalling.

Source: Legit.ng