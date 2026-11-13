New Zealand has set out clear conditions that foreign children must meet to qualify for citizenship, with rules varying by age group

Children applying with a parent who is already a citizen or is in the process of obtaining one face fewer hurdles than those applying alone

Children aged 14 and 15 face additional requirements that younger children are exempt from, including English language ability

New Zealand has set out specific conditions foreign children must meet to become citizens, with requirements that differ based on the child's age.

Some key conditions also depend on whether they apply alone or alongside a parent or guardian.

New Zealand lists requirements for foreign children applying for citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand citizenship: Children applying with parents

Children who have at least one parent or legal guardian who is already a New Zealand citizen, or who is simultaneously applying for citizenship and qualifies for it, do not need to have spent any set period of time in the country. This exemption from the standard residency requirement makes the process considerably more straightforward for families applying together.

However, children who are applying on their own, without a parent holding New Zealand citizenship, must have lived in New Zealand with resident status for at least eight months in each of the past five years.

It is also worth noting that any child aged 16 or over is no longer eligible to apply under the children's pathway and must instead go through the adult citizenship process.

New Zealand citizenship: Age-based requirements for children

The requirements also shift depending on the child's age at the time of application.

Children aged 13 and under need only to hold the right to live in New Zealand indefinitely and must intend to remain in the country after citizenship is granted. They are not required to demonstrate English language proficiency or to prove good character.

Children aged 14 and 15 face a slightly more demanding set of conditions. In addition to holding the right to live in New Zealand indefinitely and intending to stay, they must also be able to speak English and must demonstrate that they are of good character.

The two-tier approach reflects the government's recognition that younger children cannot reasonably be held to the same standards as older applicants, while still ensuring that teenagers who are closer to adult status meet a baseline of integration and conduct.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng