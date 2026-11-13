Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji won the APC court-ordered fresh primary in Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency on November 11, 2026

The rerun was held after a Federal High Court in Abuja nullified Jaji's earlier nomination following a legal challenge by a rival aspirant

APC Electoral Committee chairman declared Jaji winner after results were collated across both local government areas in Zamfara State

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Zamfara State - Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, the incumbent member representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency in Zamfara State, has reclaimed the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the 2027 general elections after winning a court-ordered fresh primary with 26,646 votes.

The rerun took place on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, and was conducted across the two local government areas that make up the constituency.

Jaji wins Zamfara APC rerun primary with 26,646 votes. Photo credit: APC

Source: Twitter

The APC Electoral Committee chairman, Hon. Kabiru Idris, announced the outcome at the Kaura Namoda Collation Centre after voting and result collation were completed.

How the results broke down

As reported by Vanguard, of the 42,266 registered APC members in the constituency, 27,389 were accredited and 27,359 votes were counted in total.

Jaji's closest rival, Hassan Umar Dangaladima, managed only 713 votes, while the third contestant, Musa Zubairu, failed to score a single vote across both areas.

In Kaura Namoda, Jaji polled 14,264 votes against Dangaladima's 465, with Zubairu recording zero. In Birnin Magaji, Jaji took 12,382 votes, while Dangaladima received 248 and Zubairu again returned nothing.

Declaring Jaji the winner, Idris said the lawmaker had met every requirement under the law, the APC Constitution and the party's primary election guidelines.

"Having satisfied the requirements of the law, the APC Constitution and guidelines, I hereby declare Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji the winner of the fresh primary election," Idris announced.

Background to the court-ordered rerun

The rerun was triggered by a legal challenge that Dangaladima filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja against Jaji's earlier emergence as the party's candidate.

The court upheld Dangaladima's complaint, nullified the previous nomination, and directed the APC to organise a fresh primary within two weeks. The party's national leadership then fixed November 11, 2026, for the exercise in line with the court order.

Jaji is closely associated with the political camp of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

His victory in the rerun settles the party's nomination contest in the constituency and clears the path for him to contest the 2027 general elections on the APC platform.

Jaji’s victory secures the APC ticket for the 2027 election in Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji constituency.

Source: Original

Bago wins rerun APC primary election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Jos High Court had nullified the earlier APC primary over alleged irregularities across 11 wards in the constituency.

The rerun election was conducted across all 11 affected wards on Wednesday, October 28, following the court order.

Bagos, a former House of Representatives member, polled 12,181 votes against his closest rival's 2,495.

Source: Legit.ng