A video of what the Ooni of Ife said about his ex-wife, Queen Naomi Silekunola, has surfaced online

In the recording, he discusses how he married the ex-queen and mentions the number of wives he now has

Fans were unimpressed with his comments and shared their opinions about the monarch and his ex-queen

Reactions have trailed a video of what the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, said during the opening of his Ojaja University in Osun state. The monarch established his own university, which was launched during his 10th coronation anniversary, held in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

In a video circulating online, the monarch was addressing his wives who were present at the ceremony.

He mentioned how people used to make fun of him before he got married, but later, he married "by fire by force," and people began complaining that his wife used to follow him around. He also shared that his wife left him, and now he has seven wives.

Three of his wives who were present at the ceremony cheered and laughed at the king's comments.

Fans React to the Ooni of Ife's Comments

Fans of the ex-queen, who celebrated her birthday months ago, were not impressed with the monarch’s remarks.

They claimed the king was still in love with the ex-queen and added that none of the new wives could match up to her, which is why he continued to speak about her.

A few others pointed out that the ex-queen, who was involved in a messy stampede case last year, still holds a place in the king's heart. They also expressed that the monarch’s comments were not funny at all.

How fans reacted to Ooni's video

Reactions trailed the video of the monarch speaking about Olori Naomi. Here are comments below:

@gloriaaa874 reacted:

"And none of the seven could match her beauty."

@nomsoconcept said:

"See what a king is saying. Can you acknowledge your Queens without shading the former? Omo."

@murewapeter commented:

"You replaced one woman with seven, and none of them is still a match. Your breakfast was served cold, we know it hurts."

@kmkbeautyshop shared:

"Shame! This is not even funny."

@presidentialstitches stated:

"They are all replacements, according to Kabiyesi."

@olamide____________ shared:

"Kabiesi sir …Shey ki Queen Naomi pada ? you clearly can’t get over her and yes we know talking about her while addressing the rest means you still have a place in your heart for her."

Ooni's wives dance with hubby's first son

Legit.ng previously reported that some of the Ooni of Ife’s wives had embraced his first son, Tadenikawo, whom he had with Queen Naomi.

A video captured two of the queens dancing beautifully with the small boy, even though his mother had since moved on. Fans were hopeful that the former queen might return to the palace as one of the wives of the monarch. They praised him foe not being a deadbeat father and for looking out for his son.

