A video of Davido and Chioma preparing to leave Tanzania after a shoot with Diamond Platnumz surfaced online on November 11, 2026

Davido's warm, animated farewell with Diamond Platnumz raised eyebrows and sparked conversation online

Chioma and Zuchu were also spotted exchanging pleasantries, with fans gushing over the cross-cultural bond between the couples

A candid video capturing Davido and his wife Chioma's farewell in Tanzania has set social media buzzing, with the Nigerian superstar's heartfelt send-off with Diamond Platnumz drawing the most attention.

The clip, posted on X on November 11, 2026, shows the group wrapping up what was clearly an intense work session. Shot at night in an outdoor staging area near a thatched-roof structure, the footage captures an easy, relaxed energy as the artists and their entourages wound down before parting ways.

Davido and Diamond Platnumz share a warm exchange as the singer leaves Tanzania with his wife, Chioma. Photo credit@davido/@daimondplatnumz

Source: Instagram

Chioma was already seated in the car when Zuchu walked over to greet her, and the two women were seen chatting warmly through the door.

Meanwhile, Davido and Diamond Platnumz shared a handshake that quickly turned into something more animated; OBO pulled the Tanzanian star's hand to his chest and drew him in for a full embrace, the kind reserved for people you genuinely connect with.

Davido opens up about the shoot

Speaking to those around him before boarding his vehicle, Davido gave a glimpse into how demanding the day had been.

Diamond Platnumz and his wife host Davdo and his wife in Tanzania as video surfaces online. Photo credit@diamondplatnumz

Source: Instagram

"We have 6 hours of shooting. Today was crazy. It was crazy," he said, visibly energised despite the long session.

He also turned to Diamond Platnumz's wife and greeted her warmly, calling her "Mommy" in a gesture that many viewers found endearing.

Here is the X video of the two singers while greeting each other:

Fans react to the farewell video

The footage quickly went viral, with many fans pointing to Davido's grounded, unpretentious demeanour as the reason it resonated so strongly.

@Ov_Philip wrote:

"Davido had a wonderful time"

@TsungaiTsanyawu commented:

"He greeted her with respect"

@freakyFransix observed:

"Person person tell chioma say she go dey tour country. She go doubt am."

@Berryfc shared:

"Money is good, but having peace and happiness with your partner is priceless."

@John Hale wrote:

"Omohhh forget who you dey stand ooo. Davido nah person wey humble…. He did not even reason it that he has money or famous see the way he's free with everybody. Not letting people see celebrities or rich people as god. Up up way for that nigha."

@Elsavoss noted:

"Zuchu getting the full diplomatic handshake treatment while everyone else gets a nod is so funny to me."

Davido and Chioma jet to Tanzania amid VDM's drama

Legit.ng reported that a video of Afrobeats star Davido and his wife, Chioma, walking hand-in-hand towards a private jet ahead of their trip to Tanzania surfaced online.

Shared on Monday, November 9, 2026, the clip showed the singer carrying his wife's bag on the tarmac, a romantic gesture that caught fans' attention amid ongoing online drama surrounding him.

Fans flooded the comments with reactions, admiring the couple's lifestyle and praising Davido for remaining composed despite the online controversies.

Source: Legit.ng