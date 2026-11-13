Primate Ayodele warned that a minister's 'scorecard ' could hurt President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid

Ayodele also asked opposition candidates Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to tell Nigerians what they would do differently

The INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church leader is known for predictions and warnings concerning Nigerian politicians, elections, governors, presidents and political parties

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu risks losing the 2027 general elections if Minister of Power Tegbe Joseph fails to resolve Nigeria's deepening electricity crisis.

Joseph hails from Oyo State in southwestern Nigeria.

Primate Ayodele warns Tinubu over Nigeria’s power crisis, linking it to the president’s 2027 re-election chances. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The 'prophetic warning' was contained in a statement titled, 'Power Minister Will Make You Lose, Nigerians Are in Darkness - Primate Ayodele Warns Tinubu,' released on Friday, November 13, by the cleric’s Head of Communications, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng. Ayodele lamented that millions of Nigerians have been living without electricity for weeks and that no meaningful solution has been offered by the ministry.

Primate Ayodele said:

"If this power minister doesn't know what he is doing, his poor performance will greatly affect President Tinubu's chances.

"There is darkness everywhere, the power system isn't working, and this is far worse than Adelabu's tenure. A lot of lives are at stake because of this darkness that Nigerians are experiencing, and it is further contributing to the failure of this current administration."

Primate Ayodele warns Tinubu that worsening hardship and power outages could cost him voters in 2027. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Tinubu urged to act before it is too late

The cleric directed a pointed message at President Tinubu, saying that piling an electricity crisis on top of the economic hardship Nigerians are already bearing could translate into widespread voter rejection of his government.

"Nigerians are already facing too much economic hardship for them to be going through a power crisis. It's too much for them to bear, and if Tinubu ignores this situation, it can lead to a massive rejection of his government," Primate Ayodele said. "He needs to do something before it is too late. These are basic things a responsible government should provide for its citizens; it's not too much to ask."

Atiku Abubakar is the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 elections, while Peter Obi is the candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Read more on Primate Ayodele's prophecies

Ituen predicts nine 'governorship winners'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Ekong Ituen of the Prophet Ekong Ituen Ministries named nine governorship candidates he believes will win their respective elections in the 2027 elections, warning other aspirants against contesting the listed politicians.

In a message posted on his Facebook page and seen by Legit.ng, Prophet Ituen attributed his latest prophecy to a divine vision.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng