Adewale Ayuba has explained why he abandoned his earlier decision not to campaign for politicians and is now endorsing President Bola Tinubu

The singer cited improved roads in his hometown, easier access to petrol, and changes in the university education system as reasons for his position

Ayuba challenged critics questioning his support for Tinubu, insisting that he has a right to speak about what he considers positive developments in Nigeria

Veteran Fuji musician Adewale Ayuba has explained why he changed his position on campaigning for politicians, declaring his support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

The singer shared his reasons during a recent interview on Agbaletu TV, where he maintained that his decision was based on what he claimed to have personally experienced rather than promises made by politicians.

Ayuba says he initially avoided political campaigns because he wanted to assess Bola Tinubu's performance for himself. Photos: @abat/@adewaleayuba/IG.

Source: Instagram

Ayuba said he initially avoided political campaigns because he wanted to assess Tinubu's performance for himself.

However, he explained that some developments had changed his mind.

Ayuba lists reasons for supporting Tinubu

The Fuji star pointed to the condition of roads leading to his hometown in Ikenne, Ogun State, saying five major roads entering the community were now in good condition.

He also recalled the difficulties he faced getting petrol for his band's trucks during his early music career.

According to him, accessing fuel has become easier, while parents can now have greater certainty about their children's university graduation because of fewer disruptions from ASUU strikes.

Ayuba argued that Nigerians should acknowledge improvements when they occur instead of focusing only on negative developments.

He described people who discourage others from speaking positively about the country as enemies of Nigeria.

The musician also defended his position against critics who questioned his decision to support the president.

He claimed that Tinubu's policies had opened Nigeria to business opportunities and encouraged companies that previously left the country to return.

Ayuba further argued that global economic challenges, including the impact of the Iran war and developments in the United States, should be considered when assessing Nigeria's economic situation.

“Tinubu has done very and I cannot keep my mouth shut just because I am a celebrity,” he said.

Watch the X video of Adewale Ayuba's interview here:

Reactions trail Adewale Ayuba's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@oodusanya02 stated:

"I guess the problem is that bad roads are so used to us that we make it a topic to talk about and became our activities for the day . So the new emerging roads now is a shocked to most Nigerians that they are not used to and nothing tonnow engage their time with anymore as such they will talk down on such good deed . OBAT please go on with your good deeds sir . God grant you all your heart desires."

@Marshal____cl wrote:

"What Adewale Ayuba said is true. We Nigerians just want Nigeria to work perfectly for us overnight, which can never happen. But I hope it works soon."

Adewale Ayuba claims that Tinubu's policies have opened Nigeria to business opportunities. Photo: @adewaaleayuba/IG.

Source: Instagram

Ayuba prays for Ogogo Meanwhile.

Legit.ng reported that a video from a wedding ceremony got Nigerians talking after Adewale Ayuba sent heartfelt prayers to his late friend, actor Ogogo.

The footage, which circulated on Instagram on Sunday, August 23, 2026, was filmed at the wedding of Adewunmi and Azeez.

It showed veteran actor Yinka Quadri in high spirits, dancing and spraying money into a carton set aside for the purpose, while also stopping to exchange pleasantries with guests around him.

Source: Legit.ng