Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna publicly called out Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo over the state of roads in the state

The actor took a road trip through Edo and expressed serious concern about the safety risks posed by the poor road conditions

IK Ogbonna questioned why a state so rich in history and culture was still dealing with such infrastructure failures in 2026

Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna has taken aim at Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, expressing sharp frustration over what he described as dangerously poor road conditions across the state.

The actor voiced his concerns after embarking on a road trip through Edo, and what he witnessed clearly left an impression he could not keep to himself.

On his Instagram Stories on November 12, 2026, Ogbonna questioned how a state with such a proud cultural identity could still be saddled with crumbling road infrastructure nearly three decades into the new millennium.

Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna expresses concern over the deplorable condition of roads across Edo State. Photo: ikogbonna/he_mondayokpebholo

Source: Instagram

In his post, IK Ogbonna did not mince words, framing the road situation as more than a cosmetic problem. He argued it was a genuine safety hazard for anyone travelling through the state.

Ik Ogbonna points to Edo heritage vs infrastructure gap

What stood out in IK Ogbonna's message was the contrast he drew between Edo State's reputation as a cultural and historical landmark and the reality on the ground for road users. For the actor, that gap was unacceptable.

His post directed a pointed question at Governor Okpebholo, pushing for accountability on what has long been a sore topic for many Edo residents who navigate rough and poorly maintained roads daily.

He wrote:

"Decided to take a road trip, and one thing I can say for certain is that Edo State, a land so rich in history, culture and heritage, has absolutely no business having roads this terrible in 2026. The people of Edo deserve better infrastructure. These roads are not just an embarrassment; they are a serious concern for the safety of everyone who uses them. Mr. Governor, what exactly is being done about these roads? 2026, and we're still dealing with this? SMH."

Read IK Ogbona's message to Edo State Governor in the Instagram post below:

IK Ogbonna speaks out against poor roads in Edo State following a road trip through the state. Photo: ikogbonna/he_mondayokpebholo

Source: Instagram

Israel DMW attacks Okpebholo after Adeleke wins

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido’s personal aide, Israel DMW, criticised Edo Governor Monday Okpebholo following Ademola Adeleke’s re-election as Osun State governor on August 16, 2026.

Reacting to Adeleke’s victory on Instagram, Israel congratulated the governor and described Okpebholo as an illiterate who did not represent the people of Edo State.

His comments followed an earlier clash between Davido and Okpebholo, during which the singer shared the governor’s WAEC results online after he mocked Adeleke’s fondness for dancing.

Source: Legit.ng