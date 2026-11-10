Bishop David Oyedepo made a striking claim about fake ministers at a pastoral meeting that went viral on November 9, 2026

The Living Faith Church founder made the remark while addressing a gathering of dignitaries at what appeared to be a formal church event

His comments about the number of fakes in the Nigerian ministry quickly ignited widespread conversation online

Bishop David Oyedepo has set social media ablaze after a clip from a pastoral gathering surfaced online, in which the Living Faith Church founder made a pointed remark about the prevalence of fake pastors in Nigeria's ministry.

The video, which went viral on 9 November 2026, was recorded at what appeared to be a formal church event, with rows of dignitaries and attendees standing behind Oyedepo as he spoke into a microphone.

Oyedepo causes a stir with claim about the number of fake pastors in Nigeria. Credit: @davidooyedepoministries

Source: Instagram

Oyedepo's striking claim on fake Pastors

In the clip, the clergyman did not hold back, declaring that the Nigerian ministry is saturated with fraudulent figures.

"There are plenty of fakes in the ministry," he said, before adding a remark that has since drawn considerable attention online: "We want to be counted as a faith."

Oyedepo also reflected on his own time in ministry during the address, referencing nearly five decades of service.

The tone of the gathering was celebratory and ceremonial, though his comments on fake ministers quickly overshadowed everything else from the event.

The short indoor clip, which carried a "David Chris Studio" watermark and on-screen captions, spread rapidly across social media platforms after being posted to Instagram.

See the viral clip below:

Oyedepo is the founder and presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners' Chapel, one of the largest congregations in Africa.

His views on the state of the Nigerian church have long carried weight among both believers and critics, and this latest statement appears to have struck a nerve across a wide audience.

Oyedepo causes a stir with claim about the number of fake pastors in Nigeria. Credit: @davidooyedepoministiries

Source: Instagram

Pastor Jerry kneels to greet Oyedepo, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jerry Eze's show of humility went viral online.

A viral clip showed the moment Pastor Jerry first approached the host, Pastor Ibiyeomie, before walking over to Bishop David Oyedepo and then to Ibiyeomie's wife and other senior ministers at the ceremony.

What caught the attention of those present, and later viewers online, was the manner in which Eze offered his greetings.

Source: Legit.ng