Delayed SMS notifications may reflect phased payments, identity checks, network issues or the applicant not being selected

NERSI reportedly identifies beneficiaries through existing government records, with no general application portal

Check status only through authorised provider channels and never pay fees or share PINs, passwords or one-time passwords

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Thousands of Nigerians hoping to benefit from the Federal Government's ₦50,000 relief grant may be wondering why they have yet to receive the much-anticipated payment notification.

For households struggling with rising food prices, transport costs and other living expenses, the delay could mean another frustrating wait for financial assistance.

What to do if you have not received an SMS for FG's N50,000 grant. Credit: Anadolu/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

However, not receiving a text message under the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) does not necessarily mean an applicant or potential beneficiary has been permanently excluded.

The programme uses existing social protection databases to identify eligible households, while notifications and payments are reportedly being processed in phases.

Here are five possible reasons the SMS has not arrived and the steps Nigerians can take.

1. FG is sending payment messages in batches

One major explanation is the phased distribution of notifications and payments.

Rather than contacting all beneficiaries simultaneously, payment providers are reportedly reaching selected households in batches.

This means some beneficiaries may receive their messages earlier than others.

However, a delayed notification does not guarantee selection in a subsequent batch.

2. Identity verification may delay notification

Beneficiary verification is another possible reason for delayed messages.

The programme relies on existing identity and social protection records to determine eligibility and reduce duplicate or fraudulent payments.

Discrepancies involving registered phone numbers, identity information or beneficiary records could complicate verification.

Affected individuals should rely on authorised channels rather than paying intermediaries to resolve suspected problems.

3. You may not be selected yet

Some Nigerians checking their eligibility may receive a response indicating that they are currently not selected.

Such a response means they are not confirmed beneficiaries in the batch being checked.

It does not necessarily establish whether they could qualify for future payments.

Importantly, inclusion in a government database does not automatically guarantee receipt of the ₦50,000 grant.

4. Mobile network problems could affect delivery

Telecommunications problems may also contribute to missing notifications.

An inactive SIM, network disruption or incorrect phone number in beneficiary records could prevent an intended recipient from receiving an SMS.

Beneficiaries should ensure their registered telephone lines remain active and monitor messages from their designated payment providers.

5. There is no general application portal

Another source of confusion is the absence of an open application portal for the programme.

NERSI reportedly identifies beneficiaries through existing government records rather than unrestricted online registration.

Consequently, Nigerians should avoid websites claiming to guarantee selection or immediate payment in exchange for personal information or registration fees.

How to check your ₦50,000 grant status

Nigerians can use the following reported USSD channels to check eligibility or access relevant payment services, where supported:

MoMo PSB: 671 0#

0# OPay: 955 20#

20# ALAT by Wema Bank: 945 23#

23# Moniepoint: 5573 27#

27# NairaGram: 72600#

Users should confirm that the relevant USSD service remains officially supported by their assigned provider before entering sensitive information.

FG grant: Beware of fake SMS

Nigerians awaiting the payment should remain alert to fraudsters exploiting the uncertainty.

The relief grant does not require beneficiaries to pay processing or registration fees.

How to confirm eligibility for FG's N50,000 grant and get payment. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Recipients should never disclose their banking PINs, passwords or one-time passwords to anyone promising faster payment.

For reliable updates, beneficiaries should consult the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction and their designated payment providers.

The bottom line: Not receiving an SMS does not automatically mean permanent exclusion, but it also does not guarantee that payment will eventually arrive.

3 SMS messages beneficiaries may receive before payment

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians awaiting the Federal Government’s N50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) grant have been advised to pay attention to the different text message notifications associated with the payment process.

The programme, designed to provide financial assistance to vulnerable households facing rising living costs, uses digital payment providers to communicate with selected beneficiaries and facilitate disbursements.

DISCLAIMER: This post is for informational purposes only. Legit.ng does not process applications. Do not share your bank details, BVN, NIN, or other personal information in the comments.

Source: Legit.ng