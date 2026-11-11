Veteran American actor Stacy Keach, famous for his roles in Prison Break and Mike Hammer , has reportedly died at the age of 85

His wife, Małgosia Tomassi Keach, announced his death, saying he passed away peacefully after a prolonged battle with a serious heart condition

The celebrated actor enjoyed a career spanning about six decades, featuring in more than 200 film and television productions

Hollywood has lost another veteran performer as American actor Stacy Keach, best known for his memorable roles in Prison Break and Mike Hammer, has died at the age of 85.

The actor reportedly passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at his home in Magdalenka, Poland, following a prolonged battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure, reports CNN.

His wife, Małgosia Tomassi Keach, announced his death in a statement, describing him as a courageous man who remained strong despite his health struggles.

Stacy Keach died after a prolonged battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure. Photos: Stacy Keach.

Source: Instagram

She said:

“It is with profound sadness and a broken heart that I announce the passing of my darling husband, Stacy Keach. After a long and difficult battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure, Stacy peacefully departed this world.”

Keach's remarkable career

Keach began his acting journey on Broadway in the 1960s before making his way into films in the following decade.

He gained significant attention after starring alongside Faye Dunaway in the 1971 film Doc.

However, his portrayal of private investigator Mike Hammer in Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer and The New Mike Hammer cemented his place in television history.

He also appeared in popular productions such as Prison Break, Blue Bloods and Titus.

His film credits included The Long Riders, Nebraska and The Bourne Legacy. He also portrayed Barabbas in the biblical miniseries Jesus of Nazareth, reports the BBC.

Beyond his screen performances, Keach was respected for his theatre work and interpretation of Shakespearean plays, earning a Tony Award nomination.

He reportedly suffered a heart attack while performing on stage in Chicago in 2017.

The actor is survived by his wife, Małgosia, their children, Karolina and Shannon, grandchildren, and other family members.

Stacy Keach suffered a heart attack while performing on stage in Chicago in 2017. Photo: Stacy Keach.

Source: Instagram

Prophecy about Nollywood resurfaces after Francis Duru's death

Legit.ng reported that an old prophecy by Prophet Abel Boma about impending deaths in Nollywood resurfaced following the passing of veteran actor Francis Duru, stirring reactions among fans and social media users.

The prophet reportedly delivered the warning on June 13, 2026, urging movie stars to organise a thanksgiving service to avert further losses in the entertainment industry.

Source: Legit.ng