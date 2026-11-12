The UAE lifted its suspension of issuing new visas to Ugandan nationals, which was introduced in June 2026 over Ebola concerns

Ugandan nationals must show proof that at least 21 days have passed since leaving Uganda before they can enter the UAE

Special entry provisions were also announced for Ugandan students, embassy staff, and diplomatic passport holders already connected to the UAE

The United Arab Emirates has lifted its ban on issuing visas to nationals of Uganda, introducing a 21-day departure condition as the key requirement for entry.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced the change on November 11, 2026, in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

The UAE changes its visa rules for one African country. Photo credit: Funkcanna, Anadolu

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The ban had been imposed in June 2026 following a rise in Ebola virus activity.

Under the revised policy, Ugandan nationals may now apply for UAE visas and travel to the country, on the condition that a minimum of 21 days has elapsed since they departed from Uganda, Emirates News Agency, the official state news agency of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), reports.

UAE visa ban suspension: Who else qualifies for entry?

Beyond regular visa applicants, the UAE has also carved out specific entry allowances for several other groups. Ugandan students who were already enrolled in UAE educational institutions before June 2026 may enter the country together with their immediate family members, provided they follow approved health procedures.

Administrative staff at the Ugandan Embassy in the UAE holding ordinary passports, along with their family members, are also permitted to enter under the updated rules.

Ugandan nationals travelling on diplomatic or special passports may enter in line with the health procedures that apply to exempted categories, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Humanitarian and medical cases will be reviewed individually. Those seeking medical treatment in the UAE must submit approved medical reports that include their diagnosis, the name of the treating facility, and the scheduled start date of treatment.

UAE visa suspension: DRC and South Sudan restrictions remain

The UAE confirmed that precautionary entry measures targeting nationals of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of South Sudan will stay in place. Authorities said this decision reflects ongoing monitoring of the epidemiological situation in both countries.

NCEMA, MoHAP, and ICP said the changes reflect the UAE's broader commitment to public health protection and readiness to respond to emerging health threats.

The authorities added that they will continue to track the situation and adjust measures as new information and risk assessments become available.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UAE changed its work permit requirements for foreign workers and listed 13 affected categories.

UAE makes 6 visa rule changes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE announced six major visa rule changes, which were introduced in 2026.

The changes, announced at different times during the year by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) and Dubai authorities, are aimed at streamlining entry procedures, improving residency pathways and strengthening public health measures.

According to Khaleej Times, one of the most significant updates is the expansion of the UAE's visa-on-arrival programme.

Source: Legit.ng