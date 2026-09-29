Edo state governor Monday Okpebholo made a claim about his early spiritual life while addressing a group of young worshippers

The governor stated that he began casting out demons at the ages of 17 and 18, drawing wide attention on social media

A video clip of the governor's remarks circulated on X on September 29, 2026, attracting thousands of views and mixed reactions

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Benin City, Edo state - Edo state governor Monday Okpebholo has said he began casting out demons when he was between 17 and 18 years old.

He made the claim while addressing worshippers at The Winlos Centre (home of The Votage church), led by Apostle Ohis and Prophetess Anwinli Ojeikere on Sunday, September 27, 2026.

Edo governor Monday Okpebholo’s claim about casting out demons at 17 sparks mixed reactions online. Photo credit: Monday Okpebholo

Source: Facebook

In a video clip shared on X on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, by a user @dammiedammie35, the governor could be heard saying:

"When I see young ones standing in the presence of God, I remember at 17, 18 I started casting out demons too.

“So fighting insecurity, most especially cultism, is not a new thing to me. It’s something that has been happening,” he said.

The clip, which was 29 seconds long, had gathered over 25,700 views at the time of this report.

Nigerians react to Governor Okpebholo's claim

The video quickly drew a range of responses online, with many users questioning the governor's claim in relation to his performance in office.

@callmeuchman wrote:

"Please can someone help me explain what this man is saying? He has been casting out demons when he was 17 years old, but you cannot cast out the demons in your state to make it better as a governor."

@emmanueldanjum1 took a more measured position, saying:

"Hmmm, who am I to judge, if na lie abi na true? It is one thing to have been used by God to do wonders, and it is another thing to still be relevant in that realm or lose the efficacy of the power of God through greed."

Not everyone was critical. @adjudikator defended the governor, writing:

"Bro, if him say he cast demons then he cast demons be that 😂 you're questioning his statement but you dey believe that your pastor 🤦🏽."

@whattodo332 urged restraint among critics, adding:

"You all should calm down; you can cast and bind demons if you have faith and believe in the Lord Jesus Christ,"

@Candiv15 suggested the remark may have been misread by many, writing:

"His phrase might well be misunderstood by everyone. We all know how Benin boys cast out demons from guys on the streets."

Edo governor Okpebholo reacts as speaker resigns

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Governor Okpebholo called on members of the state house of assembly to set aside personal differences following a leadership crisis.

The governor's remarks came after former speaker Blessing Agbebaku resigned amid threats of impeachment over alleged vehicle procurement fraud.

Okpebholo warned new speaker Yekini Idaiye that excluding members from legislative affairs could trigger fresh divisions in the assembly.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng