Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna and actress Ego Nwosu have become subjects of dating speculation after romantic pictures of them trended

The unidentified man's tattoo reportedly bears a resemblance to IK Ogbonna's, prompting questions about their status

Unconfirmed reports also claimed the pair were spotted spending time together in Port Harcourt over the weekend

Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna and actress Ego Nwosu have got fans curious about their relationship status following the emergence of some loved-up pictures online.

The speculation began after Ego shared romantic pictures with a mystery man on her Instagram Story.

IK Ogbonna and Ego Nwosu are rumoured to be dating after their romantic pictures trended online. Photos: @ikogbonna/@egonwosu/IG.

Source: Instagram

Although the pictures have since been deleted, they have continued to attract attention, with social media users trying to identify the man in the images.

One detail that has particularly caught people's attention is the man's tattoo.

The tattoo reportedly looks similar to the one on IK Ogbonna, leading to suggestions that the actor could be the mystery man in Ego's pictures.

Were IK Ogbonna and Ego Nwosu spotted together?

Adding another layer to the speculation, unconfirmed reports claim that IK Ogbonna and Ego Nwosu were spotted enjoying each other's company in Port Harcourt over the weekend.

The reports have further fuelled questions about whether the actors are more than colleagues or friends.

Despite the growing curiosity surrounding the pictures, neither IK Ogbonna nor Ego Nwosu has publicly confirmed or addressed the nature of their relationship.

See the loved-up pictures of IK Ogbonna and Ego Nwosu here:

IK Ogbonna was said to have been in the company of Ego Nwosu recently. Photo: @ikogbonna/IG.

Source: Instagram

IK Ogbonna reacts as 23-year-old man impersonates him

In a previous report by Legit.ng, IK Ogbonna reacted online after a young man, Kelvin Enofe, was arrested for impersonating him.

It was gathered that the 23-year-old fraudster had duped an American woman of $70,000 (N32m) while pretending to be the actor.

IK then warned fans to be wary of people using his photos to scam others and added that he would never demand monetary favours from them.

Source: Legit.ng