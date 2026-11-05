Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

IK Ogbonna, Ego Nwosu Fuel Dating Speculation as Loved-Up Photos Emerge Online
Celebrities

IK Ogbonna, Ego Nwosu Fuel Dating Speculation as Loved-Up Photos Emerge Online

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
2 min read
  • Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna and actress Ego Nwosu have become subjects of dating speculation after romantic pictures of them trended
  • The unidentified man's tattoo reportedly bears a resemblance to IK Ogbonna's, prompting questions about their status
  • Unconfirmed reports also claimed the pair were spotted spending time together in Port Harcourt over the weekend

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna and actress Ego Nwosu have got fans curious about their relationship status following the emergence of some loved-up pictures online.

The speculation began after Ego shared romantic pictures with a mystery man on her Instagram Story.

IK Ogbonna, Ego Nwosu, Nollywood, actor
IK Ogbonna and Ego Nwosu are rumoured to be dating after their romantic pictures trended online. Photos: @ikogbonna/@egonwosu/IG.
Source: Instagram

Although the pictures have since been deleted, they have continued to attract attention, with social media users trying to identify the man in the images.

One detail that has particularly caught people's attention is the man's tattoo.

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

The tattoo reportedly looks similar to the one on IK Ogbonna, leading to suggestions that the actor could be the mystery man in Ego's pictures.

Read also

Governor Adeleke's daughter Nikos Babii sparks dating rumours with singer 6uff

Were IK Ogbonna and Ego Nwosu spotted together?

Adding another layer to the speculation, unconfirmed reports claim that IK Ogbonna and Ego Nwosu were spotted enjoying each other's company in Port Harcourt over the weekend.

The reports have further fuelled questions about whether the actors are more than colleagues or friends.

Despite the growing curiosity surrounding the pictures, neither IK Ogbonna nor Ego Nwosu has publicly confirmed or addressed the nature of their relationship.

See the loved-up pictures of IK Ogbonna and Ego Nwosu here:

IK Ogbonna, Nollywood, Ego Nwosu, actor, dating
IK Ogbonna was said to have been in the company of Ego Nwosu recently. Photo: @ikogbonna/IG.
Source: Instagram

IK Ogbonna reacts as 23-year-old man impersonates him

In a previous report by Legit.ng, IK Ogbonna reacted online after a young man, Kelvin Enofe, was arrested for impersonating him.

It was gathered that the 23-year-old fraudster had duped an American woman of $70,000 (N32m) while pretending to be the actor.

IK then warned fans to be wary of people using his photos to scam others and added that he would never demand monetary favours from them.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olaniyi Apanpa avatar

Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
NollywoodNigerian Celebrity GistsActors
Hot:
Morning prayer messages Sherrill redmon Weaving hairstyles Jared leto Stephanie soo husband