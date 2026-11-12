The United States government has outlined specific age and residency conditions that allow some foreign nationals to skip the English language requirement for citizenship

Applicants who are at least 55 years old and have lived in the US as lawful permanent residents for a minimum of 15 years may qualify for the exemption

Eligible applicants under this rule are permitted to take the civics test in their preferred language using an interpreter instead of meeting the standard English requirement

The United States government has laid out the conditions under which certain foreign nationals can avoid sitting the English language test as part of the naturalisation process, offering relief to older long-term residents pursuing American citizenship.

The rules are based on two factors: the applicant's age and how long they have held lawful permanent resident status in the country. Qualifying for the exemption does not remove all requirements from the citizenship process, but it does remove one of its most significant hurdles.

US identifies older foreigners who may qualify for citizenship test exemption. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg /John Moore

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Age conditions for the English test exemption

Under current naturalisation rules, applicants who are 55 years of age or older and have lived in the United States as lawful permanent residents for at least 15 years at the time of their application may qualify to skip the English language test entirely.

The 15-year residency period is calculated from the date the applicant became a lawful permanent resident, not from when they first arrived in the country. Both conditions, the age threshold and the residency period, must be met simultaneously at the time the application is submitted.

What happens during the civics test

Qualifying for the English language exemption does not mean an applicant avoids the civics test, which covers knowledge of American history and government. That test remains a compulsory part of the naturalisation process.

However, applicants who meet the exemption criteria are permitted to take the civics test in a language of their choice. They may bring a personal interpreter to the interview, allowing them to respond to questions in the language they are most comfortable with rather than in English.

This provision is particularly significant for elderly immigrants who may have lived in the United States for decades within communities where their native language remained their primary means of communication, making English fluency difficult to attain despite their long residency.

US lists residence rules for citizenship applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the US government outlined the residence requirements foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship through naturalisation.

The rules explain how long applicants must have lived in the country as permanent residents before they can qualify to submit their applications.

Source: Legit.ng