NERC’s ₦30 billion programme will provide free prepaid meters to eligible unmetered Band A and Band B customers

DisCos will manage meter allocation and installation; customers should not register through unofficial channels or pay for meters

Installations must be completed by May 31, 2027, though actual dates will depend on each distribution company

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Thousands of unmetered electricity consumers across Nigeria could benefit from a new ₦30 billion prepaid meter distribution programme introduced by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The initiative, targeting Band A and Band B customers, will provide electricity meters and installation services at no cost to eligible consumers.

How to benefit as FG begins N30 billion free prepaid distribution to Nigerians. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The programme forms the third tranche of the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF), established under NERC Order No. NERC/2026/121, which took effect on November 2, 2026.

However, the commission has not announced a public registration portal or individual application process.

How Band A and B customers will benefit

Under the directive, electricity distribution companies (DisCos) must prioritise the installation of meters for all remaining unmetered Band A customers.

Band B customers are also eligible, with distribution companies instructed to accelerate installations within the category.

However, unlike Band A, the order does not guarantee immediate metering for every Band B customer.

The programme will be implemented through Nigeria's 11 electricity distribution companies, which will oversee meter procurement, allocation and installation.

NERC directed the companies to ensure fair distribution across the states within their operational territories.

How Nigerians can access free meters

Unlike previous metering arrangements requiring customers to register or make payments, the latest initiative places responsibility for procurement and installation on electricity distribution companies.

NERC has not introduced a dedicated application website, registration form or payment process.

Unmetered customers can contact their respective DisCos for information on installation schedules and eligibility.

Importantly, customers must not pay for meters supplied under the programme or their installation.

To prevent unauthorised sales, NERC directed that every meter carry the distribution company's name, the relevant funding tranche and the inscription "NOT FOR SALE".

NERC announces installation deadline

The commission has given electricity distribution companies until May 31, 2027, to complete installations under the third tranche.

DisCos must procure meters through eligible Local Meter Manufacturers and Assemblers (LMMAs) and Meter Asset FG Begins ₦30bn Free Prepaid Meter Distribution, Explains How Band A, B Customers Can Benefit (MAPs) with verified stocks.

How to apply as FG approves N30 billion for free prepaid meter distribution. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

NERC will monitor implementation through reports submitted by participating companies, meter providers and the Fund Manager.

The regulator also directed DisCos to bear additional expenses arising from relocating customers' connection points for revenue protection purposes.

For electricity consumers, the initiative offers another opportunity to move away from estimated billing.TheCable reported.

However, actual installation dates will depend on how quickly individual distribution companies implement the programme.

FG to begin N700bn prepaid meter distribution

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s long-awaited Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI) is scheduled to begin distributing meters in 2027, extending the wait for electricity consumers struggling with estimated bills despite the release of ₦700 billion for the programme.

According to Daily Trust, a Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) factsheet indicates that deployment will begin with 750,000 meters.

Source: Legit.ng