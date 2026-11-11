Self-acclaimed financial coach GehGeh issued a public warning to Israel DMW after Davido gifted his logistics manager a 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

GehGeh argued that a ₦120 million vehicle poses a serious risk to financial freedom for someone on an employment salary

The warning sparked heated debate online, with fans divided over whether the advice was wise or simply unwanted interference

Self-acclaimed financial coach GehGeh has taken aim at Davido's logistics manager, Israel DMW, over the brand-new 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado the music star recently gave him as a gift.

In a video posted to his X page on November 11, 2026, GehGeh argued that the ₦120 million vehicle is not the blessing it appears to be.

GehGeh shares financial advice to Israel DMW over Davido’s luxury Toyota Land Cruiser Prado gift. Photo: officialgehgeh/israeldmw

Source: Instagram

His core argument was straightforward: a logistics manager's salary cannot comfortably cover the ongoing costs attached to such an expensive car, including maintenance, fuel and insurance.

In his view, the Prado is a liability rather than an asset.

GehGeh's financial warning to Israel DMW

GehGeh leaned on one of his signature sayings to drive the point home, stating that anything a person cannot afford three times over on their own becomes a liability the moment they acquire it.

He closed his message with a phrase he often uses:

"Had I known is the last comment of a fool."

He framed the entire message not as an attack on Israel specifically, but as practical guidance for anyone living on employment income who finds themselves with a high-value gift they cannot independently sustain.

Israel DMW's reaction to Davido's car gift

The backdrop to GehGeh's comments is a moment that had already gone viral.

Israel DMW shared a video of his own expressing deep gratitude to Davido for the gesture, saying his life had changed considerably since joining the singer's team.

He encouraged his followers to align themselves with people who know the right path, adding that he intended to visit church in appreciation for what he described as a remarkable blessing.

Watch GehGeh speak in the X video below:

Fans react to GehGeh's advice to Israel DMW

The response online was anything but uniform. Some users backed GehGeh's position on financial discipline, while others felt he had no business commenting on how someone else chooses to enjoy a gift.

Here is what fans had to say:

@Godswill295072 wrote:

"Geh Geh try mind your business he helped someone you that can't help ur little sister Abeg rest"

@DongLeeThompson commented:

"Anything u can't afford 3 times made kno life assured that GehGeh Is wisdom himself, my Dad always tell me this 🌹 📌"

@Tobenna21s said:

"Not every blessing has to come from salary. Sometimes, good relationships and loyalty bring opportunities money alone cannot buy. Let Israel enjoy his blessings. 😂 If person dash me private jet I go take am, even if I no fit afford am one time"

@hasskofo1741 reacted:

"So if person dash me private jet make I reject am Wetin una dey smoke for this country sef"

@innoja7 wrote:

"Lies, Geh Geh you lied on this one, Israel is loved by DAVIDO long time. Too Dey give useless advice, help people you can't, stingy Geh Geh"

GehGeh questions the financial sustainability of Israel DMW owning an expensive luxury vehicle gifted by Davido. Photo: officialgehgeh/israeldmw

Source: Instagram

Xxssive criticises Sheila Courage over Israel DMW's new ride

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media entertainer Xxssive slammed Sheila Courage, Israel DMW’s ex-wife, after Davido gifted his logistics manager a brand-new 2026 Toyota Prado.

Xxssive questioned why Sheila had reportedly encouraged Israel to cut ties with Davido, arguing that the singer’s support had given him access to opportunities and privileges many people could only dream of.

He congratulated Israel on the gift and praised his loyalty to Davido, while suggesting that some women could negatively affect a man’s destiny.

Source: Legit.ng