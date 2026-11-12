Germany's government outlined specific conditions foreigners must meet before they can qualify for a work visa through the work experience route

Eligible applicants must hold a recognised university degree or vocational training and show at least two years of relevant work experience gained within the last five years

Germany provided an online platform where qualifying foreigners can begin their visa registration directly, without going through an agent

Germany has spelled out how foreigners can apply for a work visa online without going through an agent, sharing the requirements applicants must meet and the platform where the process begins.

The German government published the information alongside an official online registration portal, giving prospective workers a direct route to begin their application from their home countries.

Germany guides foreigners on how to apply for work visa online. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Requirements for the Germany work visa

Before starting an application, foreigners must confirm they meet three key conditions.

First, applicants must hold a foreign university degree or at least two years of vocational training that was recognised in the country where it was obtained. The German government noted that this particular requirement does not apply to those seeking employment in the IT sector through this route. Second, applicants must show proof of at least two years of work experience that is directly related to their qualifications. That experience must have been gained within the last five years and must demonstrate that the applicant is qualified to practise in their chosen professional field. Third, applicants must hold a binding job offer from a German employer. The position must carry a minimum annual gross salary of €45,630 (N68,974,308) as of 2026.

How to apply for Germany work visa

Foreigners who satisfy all three conditions can proceed to the online portal, where the first step is selecting their country of origin.

Alternatively, applicants may continue the process through the website of the German diplomatic mission responsible for their country. Those applying online must select their respective state or district and click on the Apply Now option.

The platform will then prompt applicants to agree to the processing of their personal data before moving to the registration stage. From there, applicants create an account and provide the required personal information, including their full names and passport details.

Once all required sections are completed, applicants submit their application through the platform.

Germany: countries with visa-free work access

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany identified 31 countries whose citizens can live and work in the country without obtaining a visa or residence permit.

The list covers all 27 European Union member states, as well as Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Iceland, while Nigerians and other African nationals are not included.

Source: Legit.ng