Toluwanisings' uncle travelled from Ikirun to Ibadan weeks after the singer's death and was disturbed by what he found

The uncle confronted the wife over her refusal to bury Tolu at their home, revealing the late singer had promised his father N5 million

A disagreement over where Toluwanisings should be buried has deepened the tension between his family and his wife

Toluwanisings' uncle has come forward with a deeply personal account of what happened when he visited the late singer's home in Ibadan, painting a picture of a family divided by grief, money, and a bitter dispute over burial arrangements.

The uncle revealed that he and other relatives made the trip from Ikirun to Ibadan, arriving at approximately 9:30 am.

Toluwanisings' burial: Singer's uncle grants an interview and shares the reason the family wants him buried at his home. Photo credit@toluwanisngs

Source: Instagram

Rather than finding a household in mourning, he said he walked in on the singer's wife, her mother, her sisters, a personal assistant, and Tolu's aunty watching television and eating food from takeaway packs. The scene left him shaken.

"I had to ask the wife if truly Tolu died because there was no sign of mourning," he said.

Toluwanisings: Uncle demanded to see the body

Unable to make sense of the atmosphere, the uncle asked the PA to take him to the morgue. When the PA initially refused, he threatened to have him arrested, at which point the PA agreed. The uncle confirmed he was able to view the singer's body.

The confrontation with the wife did not end there. He challenged her over a reported incident in which Tolu's father had called her to stay in touch, only for Tolu himself to take the phone and say, "Don't destroy our home." The wife denied the exchange.

Toluwanisings' family shares the reason they want him to be buried in his home or at his hometown. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

The uncle also questioned the wife's mother directly, noting that she lived in the same house yet appeared unaware of Tolu's father's poor living conditions. He pressed further, alleging the wife intended to sell the property, which was why she rejected his request to have Toluwanisings buried there. The wife reportedly cried but said nothing.

Toluwanisings: Burial dispute and father's welfare

A central issue in the uncle's account was the question of where Toluwanisings should rest. He insisted the singer be buried either at his family home or in Ikirun, citing a belief that burial in a public cemetery could have spiritual consequences.

The wife declined both options, saying Ikirun was too far and that she could not bear seeing a grave on the property.

The uncle also brought up the late singer's commitment to his father, noting that Tolu had already secured a shop for him, was sending at least N50,000 monthly, and had reportedly given N80,000 as his final payment. Toluwanisings had also allegedly promised his father N5 million to support a business venture.

"We are not after Tolu's property; we just want the right thing to be done," the uncle said.

Here is the Instagram video of Toluwanisings' Uncle speaking about the family's dispute:

What fans said about the video

Reactions to the uncle's account have been mixed online:

@hotspicyk wrote:

"It's well, no one is concerned about the kids he left behind. It's all about what they can get. May we never die young."

@i.m.o.l.e_ayo commented:

"Na to check family well before saying yes o."

@dewunmi_abike said:

"You didn't know him one on one when he was alive…. But you went and snap him on your phone after he's gone….. it is well."

@datgyalqween reacted:

"'Tolu's dad living condition'. Una for just talk say na the house dey una eyes."

@daddieskillz wrote:

"But the papa wey dey say make Dem bury the man for the house he no want make Dem sell am na why he say make Dem bury am for the house na."

@gold_seyifunmi added:

"Hmmmm. You don't know him when he was alive but you now think you have power and authority over his family as how na???"

Doctor Zo shares take about Toluwanisings

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian doctor Doctor Zo claimed that a defibrillator could have given gospel singer Toluwanisings a 50 to 60 per cent chance of survival after he slumped and died in Nigeria.

The doctor, drawing from his professional experience, revealed that he had personally used the life-saving device to revive five patients who collapsed in different hospitals throughout his career.

His comments reignited discussions about the importance of having essential emergency medical equipment readily available in Nigerian hospitals. Doctor Zo also criticised the Nigerian government over its spending priorities, arguing that more attention should be given to providing life-saving medical equipment rather than spending money on city buses.

Source: Legit.ng