Switzerland's official government portal outlined the key financial requirement foreigners must meet to live in the country without taking up employment

The Swiss government specified that applicants must prove they can support themselves fully without relying on social welfare assistance

The residence permit for non-working residents is valid for five years and can be renewed automatically if conditions continue to be met

Switzerland has outlined the financial conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy in order to live in the country without being employed, according to information published on the Swiss government's official information portal, ch.ch.

The country allows certain categories of foreigners, including pensioners, students, and people of private means, to take up residence without engaging in any form of gainful employment.

Switzerland announces financial conditions for non-working residence permit. Photo credit: The flag shop, The Economic Times.

Source: UGC

Key Financial Requirement for Non-Working Residents

The central condition Switzerland places on non-working foreign residents is that they must have sufficient financial resources to support themselves independently, without drawing on social welfare assistance.

Applicants must be able to demonstrate that they can cover their own living costs for the duration of their stay, without becoming a burden on the state.

This self-sufficiency requirement is the primary financial condition attached to the permit.

There is no fixed income figure published on the portal, but the expectation is clear: anyone seeking to live in Switzerland without working must prove their finances are stable enough to sustain them throughout their residence.

How the Permit Works

Foreign nationals who meet the financial condition, among other requirements, can remain in Switzerland without a permit for stays of up to 90 days within any six-month period.

For longer stays, registration with the relevant cantonal immigration and employment market authorities is mandatory.

Once granted, the residence permit for non-working residents is valid for five years. It is renewed automatically provided the holder continues to meet all the qualifying conditions, including the financial self-sufficiency requirement.

Students fall under a slightly different arrangement. They are issued either a permit covering the full duration of their studies or an annual permit that is renewed each year until their education is completed.

The Swiss government's portal, ch.ch, is a joint information service operated by the Swiss Confederation, the cantons, and the communes, and serves as an official resource for residents and prospective residents seeking guidance on living in Switzerland.

Switzerland publishes guidance on professional work permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Switzerland announced that citizens of 15 specific countries qualify for its young professional work permit programme.

The permits allow young graduates and apprenticeship completers to work in Switzerland for up to 18 months.

Source: Legit.ng