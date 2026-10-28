Full List: Australia Names 53 Countries That Will Not Get Visas Without Fingerprints, Face Scan
- The Australian Department of Home Affairs published a list of 53 countries whose nationals must provide biometric data as part of their visa application process
- Applicants from the listed countries are required to visit an Australian Biometrics Collection Centre, where staff will scan all 10 fingerprints and photograph their face
- Several countries appear on the list, including Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Egypt, and Algeria
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Australia's Department of Home Affairs has named 53 countries whose citizens must submit fingerprints and a facial scan before they can receive an Australian visa, according to the department's official biometrics page, last updated in October 2026.
Under the Migration Act 1958 and the Migration Regulations 1994, certain visa applicants are legally required to provide what the department calls "personal identifiers," which include fingerprints and a facial image collected at an Australian Biometrics Collection Centre (ABCC).
The centres are operated by VFS Global on behalf of the Australian government, and applicants must book an appointment to have their biometrics taken. A service fee applies.
At each appointment, staff photograph the applicant's face using a digital camera and scan all 10 fingertips with a digital finger scanner.
The stored biometric data may be cross-checked against other Australian and international agencies to verify identity, criminal history, and immigration history.
Why Australia Collects Biometrics
The Department of Home Affairs stated that it collects biometric data to protect applicants from identity fraud, make travel to Australia safer, and secure its borders. Once stored, the data can also be compared against biometrics taken at a later entry point or during a subsequent visa application to confirm identity.
Applicants who have temporary injuries to their face or fingerprints are advised to wait until they have healed before attending their appointment. Those missing a finger will have their remaining fingerprints collected instead.
Full List of 53 Countries That Must Submit Fingerprints
The following 53 countries are included on Australia's biometrics requirement list as of October 2026:
1. Albania
2. Algeria
3. Bahrain
4. Bangladesh
5. Bhutan
6. Bosnia-Herzegovina
7. Cambodia
8. Colombia
9. Egypt
10. Ethiopia
11. Fiji
12. France
13. Ghana
14. Greece
15. Hong Kong
16. India
17. Iran
18. Iraq
19. Jordan
20. Kazakhstan
21. Kenya
22. Kuwait
23. Laos
24. Lebanon
25. Malaysia
26. Mexico
27. Mongolia
28. Myanmar
29. Nepal
30. New Zealand
31. Nigeria
32. Oman
33. Pakistan
34. Papua New Guinea
35. Peru
36. Philippines
37. Qatar
38. Russia
39. Samoa
40. Saudi Arabia
41. Singapore
42. Solomon Islands
43. South Africa
44. South Korea
45. Sri Lanka
46. Thailand
47. Tonga
48. Turkey
49. Uganda
50. United Arab Emirates
51. Vanuatu
52. Vietnam
53. Zimbabwe
The department noted that some centres may close temporarily due to unexpected events such as natural disasters or conflicts, and advises applicants to check opening hours and any closure notices before attending an appointment.
Australia lists conditions for priority visa processing
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia published guidelines under Ministerial Direction 117 explaining how partner visa applications can receive priority processing.
The government stated that applicants must prove special circumstances of a compassionate nature before their case can be moved up the queue.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.