The Australian Department of Home Affairs published a list of 53 countries whose nationals must provide biometric data as part of their visa application process

Applicants from the listed countries are required to visit an Australian Biometrics Collection Centre, where staff will scan all 10 fingerprints and photograph their face

Several countries appear on the list, including Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Egypt, and Algeria

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has named 53 countries whose citizens must submit fingerprints and a facial scan before they can receive an Australian visa, according to the department's official biometrics page, last updated in October 2026.

Under the Migration Act 1958 and the Migration Regulations 1994, certain visa applicants are legally required to provide what the department calls "personal identifiers," which include fingerprints and a facial image collected at an Australian Biometrics Collection Centre (ABCC).

Australia publishes guidance about countries that require fingerprints, face scans. Photo credit: The Australian.

Source: UGC

The centres are operated by VFS Global on behalf of the Australian government, and applicants must book an appointment to have their biometrics taken. A service fee applies.

At each appointment, staff photograph the applicant's face using a digital camera and scan all 10 fingertips with a digital finger scanner.

The stored biometric data may be cross-checked against other Australian and international agencies to verify identity, criminal history, and immigration history.

Why Australia Collects Biometrics

The Department of Home Affairs stated that it collects biometric data to protect applicants from identity fraud, make travel to Australia safer, and secure its borders. Once stored, the data can also be compared against biometrics taken at a later entry point or during a subsequent visa application to confirm identity.

Applicants who have temporary injuries to their face or fingerprints are advised to wait until they have healed before attending their appointment. Those missing a finger will have their remaining fingerprints collected instead.

Full List of 53 Countries That Must Submit Fingerprints

The following 53 countries are included on Australia's biometrics requirement list as of October 2026:

1. Albania

2. Algeria

3. Bahrain

4. Bangladesh

5. Bhutan

6. Bosnia-Herzegovina

7. Cambodia

8. Colombia

9. Egypt

10. Ethiopia

11. Fiji

12. France

13. Ghana

14. Greece

15. Hong Kong

16. India

17. Iran

18. Iraq

19. Jordan

20. Kazakhstan

21. Kenya

22. Kuwait

23. Laos

24. Lebanon

25. Malaysia

26. Mexico

27. Mongolia

28. Myanmar

29. Nepal

30. New Zealand

31. Nigeria

32. Oman

33. Pakistan

34. Papua New Guinea

35. Peru

36. Philippines

37. Qatar

38. Russia

39. Samoa

40. Saudi Arabia

41. Singapore

42. Solomon Islands

43. South Africa

44. South Korea

45. Sri Lanka

46. Thailand

47. Tonga

48. Turkey

49. Uganda

50. United Arab Emirates

51. Vanuatu

52. Vietnam

53. Zimbabwe

The department noted that some centres may close temporarily due to unexpected events such as natural disasters or conflicts, and advises applicants to check opening hours and any closure notices before attending an appointment.

Australia lists conditions for priority visa processing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia published guidelines under Ministerial Direction 117 explaining how partner visa applications can receive priority processing.

The government stated that applicants must prove special circumstances of a compassionate nature before their case can be moved up the queue.

Source: Legit.ng