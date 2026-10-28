An Ebola outbreak in DR Congo has raised serious concerns about the planned U23 AFCON qualifier between the two countries scheduled for November

DR Congo has recorded more than 9,800 Ebola cases and over 4,700 deaths since May, making it the deadliest outbreak in the country's history

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has already called up 31 home-based players as Nigeria prepares for the two-legged qualifying tie

An active Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo is casting doubt over the country's ability to host Nigeria's U23 side for the first leg of their second-round qualifier for the 2028 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, with health concerns potentially forcing a venue change.

The first leg is scheduled for November 13 at the TP Mazembe Stadium in Lubumbashi, followed by the return fixture on November 17 at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne.

Ebola cases in the DR Congo have surpassed 10,000, marking a grim milestone in what has become the world's second-largest recorded Ebola outbreak. Photo by Daniel Buuma

Source: Getty Images

However, travel and quarantine restrictions linked to the Ebola situation in the DRC could see the away leg relocated to a neutral ground.

Ebola crisis grips DR Congo

Figures from the DRC's Ministry of Health show that over 9,800 cases have been logged since the outbreak began in May, with more than 4,700 deaths recorded in that period.

According to Global Times, officials have described it as the deadliest Ebola outbreak in the country's history.

Health responders say community scepticism about the disease has complicated containment efforts, particularly in remote areas and emerging hotspots that already face shortages of medical supplies and healthcare personnel.

The government's response has also been undermined by deep-rooted distrust fuelled by longstanding corruption concerns.

The World Health Organisation notes that Ebola spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected individuals, and symptoms can take up to 21 days to appear, UA News reports.

In an update issued on October 23, the WHO called for stronger cross-border monitoring and cooperation while advising against blanket travel or trade restrictions with affected areas.

Nigeria prepares despite uncertainty over fixture

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the venue, Nigeria's coaching staff has moved forward with preparations.

Head coach Eric Chelle invited 31 home-based players to the Olympic Eagles camp, with the squad gathering on Sunday, October 25, at AM2PM Hotel in Ijebu-Ode.

Chelle's provisional group includes four goalkeepers, nine defenders, eight midfielders and 10 forwards, giving the technical team a wide range of domestic talent to assess before the decisive ties.

The two-legged qualifier carries significant weight for Nigeria's Olympic ambitions.

Nigeria received a bye in the first round, while DR Congo earned their place in the second round by eliminating Mauritania.

The winner of this tie advances to the final qualifying round.

The U-23 AFCON, set to be hosted by Egypt, will serve as Africa's Olympic qualifying tournament for the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Nigeria last appeared at the men's Olympic football event in 2016 in Rio, where the team won a bronze medal.

Nigeria to face DR Congo again

Legit.ng previously reported about Nigeria’s U23 side drawing DR Congo in the second round of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, with a place in the tournament on the line.

The rematch comes after FIFA dismissed Nigeria’s eligibility complaint against DR Congo on technicalities, despite finding goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi ineligible.

Source: Legit.ng