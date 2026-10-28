The uncle of late gospel singer Toluwanisings issued a firm warning over his burial location, setting a clear condition for the family

The family's position centres on burying the singer at his Ibadan home or beside his mother in Ikirun, Osun State

Disagreements between the paternal family and the singer's widow have continued to delay the burial weeks after his death

The burial dispute surrounding late Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings has taken a sharper turn after his uncle issued a stark warning that if the singer is laid to rest in a cemetery, the family will have his body exhumed.

In an interview video that circulated on X on October 28, 2026, the late singer's uncle, Lawal Ademola, also known as Lawal Rauf, spoke plainly about where the family stands.

Late gospel singer Toluwanisings’ uncle addresses the family’s burial plans amid disagreements with the singer’s widow. Photo: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

He made it clear that their preference is for the singer to be buried either at his home in Ibadan or next to his late mother in Ikirun, Osun State, and that this position reflects a collective family decision.

"If Toluwanisings is buried in the cemetery, we will exhume his body. If he can't be buried in his house, he should be buried beside his mother in his hometown in Ikirun Osun state. This is the entire family's decision, not my doing. No one in the family is after Toluwani's property. Anyone who fights over his property will go and meet him," he said.

Toluwanisings, born Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji and also known as Sodiq, died on October 14, 2026, after collapsing.

His family confirmed his death and indicated that burial arrangements would follow, but tensions quickly surfaced between his paternal relatives and his widow.

The family, led by his father and uncle, has maintained traditional preferences for a home or hometown burial and called for an investigation into the circumstances of his death before any interment takes place.

The widow is reportedly in favour of a cemetery or church burial ground, citing discomfort with having a grave within the home she shares with their children.

The uncle's latest comments represent an escalation in what has become a protracted standoff, with Toluwanisings' remaining unburied weeks after his passing.

Watch Toluwanisings’ uncle speak in the X video below:

Nigerians react to Toluwanisings’ uncle's revelation

Nigerians following the situation on social media largely expressed frustration at the delay, while many urged both sides to find common ground.

@Aeesha_bby wrote:

"If she doesn't want them to bvry him in his house, she should at least allow them to bvry him in Ikirun. They're not even dragging any property with her, so I don't understand why this burial is taking so long. Let this man be laid to rest in peace."

@Beebah_Naturals commented:

"They should just agree that he should be taken to his home town or his house. The matter no really long"

@Ayubberry2 said:

"If the wife is against him being buried in the house, then he should allow the family to bury him in the town. Why is she against both?"

@gxbhehhsbapom wrote:

"She's lucky this is a gentle family. Even the law recognizes 'till death do us part'. The marriage contract with wife is over. The family has the ultimate right over their son's burial. Genetically & ancestrally, he is theirs. He is their flesh & blood. Make she focus on kids"

@Simply_Nanya1 shared:

"It's so sad to see that the family doesn't want to come together, agree and bury him in peace 💔"

Toluwanisings’ uncle speaks about burying the late gospel singer at his Ibadan home or beside his mother in Ikirun, Osun State. Photo: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Solomon Buchi defends Toluwanisings’ widow

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Solomon Buchi defended Toluwanisings’ widow amid the controversy over the late gospel singer’s burial, insisting that she should have the final say on where her husband is laid to rest.

He criticised cultural practices he said were used to mistreat grieving women and argued that the widow’s objection to burying her husband inside their home did not mean she loved him any less.

Buchi also urged married men to prepare written and video wills to document their final wishes, warning that families could take advantage of widows after their husbands’ deaths.

Source: Legit.ng