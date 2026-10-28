Former BBNaija housemate DeeOne disclosed in a video on Wednesday that Doris Ogala has been remanded in Ikoyi Prison

Ogala, the AAC gubernatorial candidate for Abia State, will stay in custody until a date is set for her bail hearing

The development is tied to an ongoing legal battle involving Pastor Chris Okafor ahead of the 2027 governorship election

Doris Ogala, the African Action Congress (AAC) gubernatorial candidate for Abia State, has been remanded in Ikoyi Prison in Lagos while awaiting a date for her bail hearing, according to a disclosure made on Wednesday.

The information came from DeeOne, a former Big Brother Naija housemate and on-air personality, who shared the update in a video posted to his X account.

DeeOne said Ogala's custody is tied to an ongoing legal matter involving Pastor Chris Okafor, and that she would remain in prison until the court schedules a date for her bail hearing.

"Doris Ogala has just been remanded in Ikoyi Prison till she can get a date for her bail hearing," he said in the video.

Ogala's fears before remand

Before her remand, Ogala had spoken publicly about what she described as a deliberate attempt to keep her imprisoned. She expressed concern that being held behind bars could affect her freedom and disrupt her preparations ahead of the 2027 Abia State governorship election, where she is a candidate under the AAC.

The exact nature of the legal dispute involving Pastor Chris Okafor has not been fully detailed in available disclosures, but Ogala's situation has drawn attention given her status as a political candidate in a high-profile state election.

See DeeOne video on X here:

Source: Legit.ng