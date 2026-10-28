A band member of late gospel singer Toluwanisings shared a deeply personal account of his support during a medical crisis at his Night of Tribute

The woman, who carried a baby during her testimony, recalled spending three months in hospital after a caesarean section with the singer by her side

She revealed Toluwanisings showed up financially, emotionally, and prayerfully, and even continued paying her allowance after she was discharged

A band member of the late gospel singer Toluwanisings left mourners emotional at his Night of Tribute after she stepped forward to share a deeply personal account of his character behind closed doors.

The tribute evening took place on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at the Hall of Grace, Jogor Centre in Ibadan, Oyo State. Family, close friends, and gospel music colleagues gathered dressed in white to celebrate the singer's life and ministry.

Late singer Toluwanisings’ band member reveals what working with her was like. Credit: @toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Band Member's Emotional Testimony

Standing on stage with a baby wrapped in a sling across her chest, the woman spoke into a microphone and described how Toluwanisings had quietly carried her through one of the hardest seasons of her life.

According to her, after delivering her child via caesarean section, she spent three months recovering in hospital, a period during which the late singer never stepped back.

She recalled that he showed up consistently, offering financial support, emotional encouragement, and prayer throughout her difficult recovery. Even after she was eventually discharged, he continued paying her allowance without interruption.

Her testimony also touched on an earlier period when she was believing God for the fruit of the womb. She said that despite the weight of that wait, Toluwanisings would check in on her, speak words of faith over her situation, and remind her that the child would come.

Toluwanisings’ band member reveals the side of the late singer fans rarely saw. Credit: @toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Tribute to a man of God

She described him not simply as her employer or bandleader, but as someone whose spiritual sensitivity and human warmth set him apart.

In her words, the singer carried a rare combination of emotional, spiritual, and material generosity that she said few people possess.

"The first person I thought was in my life, beside the prayer and with everything," she said, reflecting on the moment her child finally arrived. "He will come to us and say, check on the child, check on me and tell me the word, that the child is so glad."

Her tribute painted a picture of a man who invested deeply in the people around him, long before cameras were rolling or crowds were watching.

Watch the band member's tribute at the Night of Tribute:

Nollywood stars mourn singer Toluwanisings’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood stars mourned Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. Funke Akindele, Muyiwa Ademola, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Jumoke Odetola expressed shock and sadness over his sudden passing.

Other movie stars, including Mo Bimpe, Faithia Williams, Eniola Badmus and Adeniyi Johnson, also paid tribute to the late singer, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Source: Legit.ng