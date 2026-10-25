Toluwanisings father disclosed that the singer lost his mother when he was just six months old, leading to a pivotal change in his upbringing

The late gospel singer's father shared details about a promise his son made to a family member just one day before his death

The bereaved father made a specific request regarding where his son should be laid to rest

The father of late Nigerian gospel singer Sadiq Olayemi Bayonle, widely known as Toluwanisings, has broken his silence following the death of his son, opening up about the singer's early life, family ties, and final wishes regarding his burial.

Toluwanisings’ father sheds light on singer’s religious upbringing and conversion. Credit: @toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Speaking publicly for the first time since the tragedy, the singer's father confirmed that Toluwanisings was born in July 1992, making him 34 years old at the time of his passing on October 14, 2026.

He disclosed that Toluwanisings's mother died when he was only six months old. After her remains were returned from Kano, her relatives requested custody of the infant as a source of comfort in their grief.

The boy was consequently raised by his maternal family, who were Christians, and it was within that environment that he grew up practising the Christian faith.

Despite being raised away from his father, Toluwanisings maintained a connection to his paternal side.

His father noted that a paternal uncle took an active interest in his welfare, covering his school fees, providing financial support, and even purchasing a bicycle for him.

After completing secondary school, Toluwanisings enrolled at Yaba College of Technology in Lagos. It was during this period in the city that he encountered the woman who would become his wife.

The two reportedly crossed paths through a shared membership in a church choir, and he later formally informed his family of his plans to marry her.

His father also addressed questions about the nature of his relationship with Toluwanisings' mother, stating:

"I married his mother in a legally recognised, full marriage, although I had a child with another woman before I legally married his mother."

He added that he was moved by his son's Christian devotion, saying:

"I was happy when Toluwanisings embraced Christianity because our family has both Christians and Muslims, and I was glad to see him practising his faith."

Following the singer's mother's death, his father went on to remarry and had other children.

Toluwanisings’ father finally speaks out on his age, upbringing and final wish. Credit: @toluwanisings

Source: Facebook

At some point, Toluwanisings reached out and asked to be introduced to his half-siblings, a request his father honoured.

The introduction blossomed into a warm relationship, with the singer reportedly providing financial support to both his father and younger siblings.

Poignantly, the father disclosed that just a day before his son's death, Toluwanisings had promised to help set up one of his younger half-siblings.

"He was a caring son, a supportive brother, and a blessing to his family," his father said.

On the matter of burial, the grieving father expressed his wish for Toluwanisings to be laid to rest within the house the singer built during his lifetime, rather than at any other location.

Watch the viral Instagram video of Toluwanisings’ father speaking on the singer's age and upbringing:

Nollywood stars mourn singer Toluwanisings’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood stars mourned Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Funke Akindele, Muyiwa Ademola, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Jumoke Odetola expressed shock and sadness over his sudden passing.

Other movie stars, including Mo Bimpe, Faithia Williams, Eniola Badmus and Adeniyi Johnson, also paid tribute to the late singer, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng