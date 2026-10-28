Gospel singer Laolu Gbenjo made a passionate speech at the Night of Tribute held for his late colleague Toluwanisings

Laolu compared the situation surrounding Toluwanisings' death to that of late Afrobeat singer Mohbad, raising concern over social media rumours

Toluwanisings' family has demanded a full investigation before any burial, amid a reported dispute with his wife over where he should be laid to rest

Gospel singer Laolu Gbenjo has urged the public and content creators to stop spreading false information about the death of his late colleague Toluwanisings, warning that the situation risks spiralling into the kind of controversy that followed Mohbad's passing.

Laolu spoke at a Night of Tribute held on Tuesday for the singer, who died in the early hours of October 14, 2026.

Laolu Gbenjo draws parallels between Toluwanisings’ death and Mohbad’s. Credit: @iammohbad, @toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

His family confirmed the news shortly after, asking the public to keep his wife, children, and loved ones in prayer.

Laolu Gbenjo's Appeal at the Tribute

During his speech, Laolu described Toluwanisings as a devoted and warm-hearted individual who was always surrounded by purposeful people.

He said Toluwani had a deep love for God and treated everyone around him with kindness.

He then turned his attention to online commentators, asking them to stop circulating unverified claims about the circumstances of his colleague's death.

"You can never see Toluwani in the midst of jobless people. He had a good heart. He was a friend to everybody. He served the Lord with all his heart. Don't turn Toluwani into Mohbad. That madness on TikTok and Instagram must stop. If you are jobless, go and look for a job," he said.

Family Dispute and Burial Plans

Behind the scenes, a disagreement has emerged between Toluwanisings' family and his wife over where the singer should be buried.

One of his uncles, speaking on behalf of the family, released a statement this week laying out their position. He said the family wanted the burial to take place at the home where Toluwani's wife and children live, but she reportedly declined.

When they proposed the family house instead, she turned that option down as well, saying it was too far.

The uncle also made a personal claim about his visit to the home following the singer's death, saying he was shocked to find Toluwani's wife and her mother eating and watching television at the time.

The family has since called for a full investigation into the circumstances of the singer's death before any burial goes ahead, adding that they are ready to cover mortuary expenses for as long as the process requires.

Legit.ng previously reported on the Night of Tribute held for Toluwanisings, which drew several of his colleagues from the gospel music community.

See the viral video from X below:

Laolu Gbenjo’s statement on Toluwanisings’ death has people talking about Mohbad. Credit: @toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Nollywood stars mourn singer Toluwanisings’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood stars mourned Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. Funke Akindele, Muyiwa Ademola, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Jumoke Odetola expressed shock and sadness over his sudden passing.

Other movie stars, including Mo Bimpe, Faithia Williams, Eniola Badmus and Adeniyi Johnson, also paid tribute to the late singer, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Source: Legit.ng