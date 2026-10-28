A Muslim woman identified as Dijah participated in Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge, blending her own faith with the Christian prayer movement

Dijah took part in the popular 'Dress Your Miracle' night, physically dressing to represent the breakthrough she is believing God for

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Dijah revealed her hope to return to the next Hallelujah Challenge with a testimony of her own

A Muslim woman has caught widespread attention online after she revealed that she joined Nathaniel Bassey's annual Hallelujah Challenge and fully participated in one of its most anticipated themed nights.

The woman, who goes by Dijah on Instagram, shared her experience during the "Dress Your Miracle" night, a segment of the challenge where participants physically dress up or carry symbolic items to represent the miracle or breakthrough they are trusting God for.

Muslim lady shares surprising reason for joining Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge. Credit: @nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

The concept is drawn from the biblical principle in James 2:17, which holds that faith without corresponding action is dead.

Writing on her Instagram account, Dijah explained that her involvement was a conscious act of personal faith, not a departure from her religion.

"Despite being a Muslim, I joined my little faith with the faith of Pastor Nath during the Hallelujah Challenge, and last night, when we were instructed to DRESS LIKE OUR MIRACLE, I didn't hesitate. I dressed like someone whose testimony is already here, held my tools and prayed with faith," she wrote.

She added: "I may not know how God will do it, but I believe He can, and I have left everything in His hands."

What the Hallelujah Challenge Is

The Hallelujah Challenge is a live, inter-denominational midnight praise and prayer programme led by Nigerian gospel artist and pastor Nathaniel Bassey. Each session runs for one hour, beginning at 11:59 PM West Africa Time, and is streamed across Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok.

Bassey launched the movement on 1 June 2017, after what he described as a leading by the Holy Spirit to host a midnight worship gathering.

The programme now runs for multi-day stretches during the year, with the October 2026 edition spanning 26 days from 5 to 30 October.

Dijah's Prayer for the Next Edition

Beyond simply taking part, Dijah expressed a specific prayer tied to the next edition of the challenge.

Muslim lady explains her decision to join Nathaniel Bassey’s viral online prayer gathering. Credit: @nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

She wrote that watching testimonies from other participants had stirred hope in her and that she aspires to be among those sharing their own stories at the next event.

"My prayer is that during the next Hallelujah Challenge, I will be among those sharing their testimonies. I want to come back and say, 'I am a Muslim, but I joined the Hallelujah Challenge in faith, dressed like my miracle, and now look at what God has done for me!'" she stated.

She concluded her post with a direct appeal:

"Dear God, at the next Hallelujah Challenge, let me return with a testimony of my own. AMEN!"

See her viral Instagram post below:

Nathaniel Bassey leads powerful hymns

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nathaniel Bassey stirred deep emotions after leading worshippers in a moving rendition of the classic hymn In Christ Alone, My Hope Is Found during his Hallelujah Challenge midnight prayer session.

The live ministration, which carried the lines "No guilt in life, no fear in death" and "From life's first cry to final breath, Jesus commands my destiny," struck a particularly raw nerve with viewers, with many fans breaking down as the words rang out.

The outpouring of emotion was not without context. The Nigerian gospel music community had just experienced a painful loss the previous day, with the passing of fellow gospel singer Toluwanisings on October 14.

Source: Legit.ng