Gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, 2026

His family confirmed the news through a public announcement on his official Instagram page on the night of his death

Dozens of Nollywood stars and celebrities flooded the post with tributes, expressing grief and disbelief

The Nigerian entertainment industry is in mourning following the death of gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, who passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

His family broke the news to the public through a statement posted on his official Instagram page on the evening of October 14.

Funke Akindele, Wumi Toriola, Kiekie and other Nollywood stars express grief over Toluwanisings’ death. Photo: funkejenifaakindele/toluwanisings/authenticmuy

Source: Instagram

The announcement quickly drew a wave of grief from across the Nigerian entertainment community, with Nollywood actors, musicians and public figures taking to the comment section to pay their respects.

Nollywood stars pour out tributes to Toluwanisings

Actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele was among the first to respond, writing:

"Haaa. Hmmm, such a humble and hardworking gentleman. May his soul rest in peace. May the Lord comfort his loved ones."

Actor Muyiwa Ademola, clearly shaken, wrote:

"This breaks my heart! It did! Don't even know what to write! God."

Actress Temitope Solaja Aruga also questioned the sudden loss, writing:

"But how? God, how? Truly tired, unquestionable God. Rest well bro."

Nkechi Blessing Sunday summed up the mood of many with her comment:

"Death is cruel💔😩😩."

Actress Jumoke Odetola reflected on the timing of his passing, writing:

"Chai! When the assignment was beginning to unfold, and his light was beginning to shine brighter."

Nigerian actors and entertainers pay tribute to late gospel singer Toluwanisings as emotional reactions fill his Instagram comment section. Photo: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Celebrities share emotional reactions to Toluwanisings' death

Tayo Adeniyi called the news "so devastating," adding:

"RIP brother."

Queen Silekunola Naomi, former wife of the Ooni of Ife, wrote:

"Hmmmm, Lord God, thou knowest."

Other stars who reacted included Wumi Toriola, who wrote:

"E gbami ooo. Jesuuuu, Haaa."

Kiekie, who wrote:

"Ejeeee JESUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU"

Mo Bimpe, who posted crying emojis alongside 'God"

"God😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢";

and Damola Olatunji, who wrote:

"Hahahaha Jesu."

Debbie Shokoya wrote:

"My heart, oh God! Lord!!"

Bimbo Afolayan wrote:

"Oye Olorun."

Adeniyi Johnson, Kiki Bakare, Eniola Badmus and Funke Etti each wrote:

"Jesu."

Kunle Afod wrote "Hmmm," while Faithia Williams and Funmi Awelewa responded with crying and heartbroken emojis, respectively.

Ronke Oshodi Oke wrote:

"Haaa again,"

Aisha Lawal wrote:

"Oluwa ooo,"

Seyi Edun wrote:

"Haaa God,"

Alesh Sanni wrote:

"Omg,"

and Taiwo Adeyemi wrote:

"God!!"

Semilore Pweety wrote:

"Olorun oo,"

Adekola Tijani wrote:

"Hmmm Oga olohun saanu o,"

Wale Jana commented with broken-heart emojis.

Read Nollywood stars' comments on Toluwanisings' family announcement in the Instagram post below:

Woli Agba mourns Toluwanisings’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that comedian and gospel minister Woli Agba paid tribute to gospel singer Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

In his Instagram post, Woli Agba described the loss as heartbreaking, using the phrase “Sunset at Midday” to reflect the singer’s untimely passing and recalling the impact of his unique voice.

He prayed for God to comfort the late singer’s wife, children and other loved ones, ending his tribute with a farewell message: “Sing with the Angels, Bro.”

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng