Funke Akindele revealed in a CNN interview that she cries and breaks down in private despite her 'Minister of Happiness' public persona

The Nigerian filmmaker admitted she has questioned herself over public breakups and marriages, and what people would think of her

Akindele also shared how she has become more intentional about self-care, dressing well and spending time with loved ones

Funke Akindele, one of Nigeria's most celebrated filmmakers and actresses, has given a rare glimpse into the emotional struggles she experiences away from the spotlight in a candid sit-down with CNN's Larry Madowo, shared on Instagram on 27 October 2026.

Known for her trademark warmth and the joy her films bring to millions, Akindele carries the unofficial title of "Minister of Happiness."

Funke Akindele breaks silence on emotional moments behind her success. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

But in the interview, she made clear that the title does not tell the whole story.

"I cry. I lock myself in the room, cry, break down, hit the bed. But I just pick up myself and come back to life," she said.

The weight behind the smiles

Akindele acknowledged that the public rarely expects someone with her image to experience private pain, noting that fans see only the highs on social media.

She spoke candidly about navigating public scrutiny over her personal relationships, particularly her marriages and breakups, and the self-doubt that has crept in during those moments.

"Sometimes I tell myself, ah, you've made a mistake again. How are people going to judge you?" she recalled thinking. But she said she has learnt to redirect that energy: "Do you care about that? Why don't you just brace up, face it, face the challenges, move on in life."

She stressed that prioritising mental health has been a deliberate and ongoing decision over the years, and one that has made a real difference in how she copes.

Funke Akindele gets emotional as she speaks about life beyond the cameras. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Beyond the emotional candour, Akindele also spoke about a conscious shift in how she approaches her everyday life.

For years, she admitted, work consumed everything, to the point where she would show up to the office in cornrows, a face cap and slippers without a second thought.

That has changed. She described becoming more intentional about her appearance, her relationships and her time, recognising that professional success alone is not enough to sustain a fulfilling life.

"I've noticed over the years that it's not all about the work. You need to take care of yourself. You need to love yourself. You need to have time for your family, your loved ones, because as the work would go, the family would be there," she said.

Watch part of Funke Akindele's CNN interview on Instagram below:

Femi Adebayo cast Funke Akindele, among others in Jagun Jagun 2

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo released the cast for his new movie Jagun Jagun.

His female colleague Funke Akindele was listed among the cast members. Fuji stars KWAM 1 and Pasuma were also featured in the movie.

Source: Legit.ng