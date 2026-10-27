A Nigerian lawyer weighed in on the burial dispute surrounding late gospel singer Toluwanisings, who died on October 14, 2026, in Ibadan

The singer's father appealed for his son to be buried in his own house or family compound, while the widow reportedly preferred a cemetery

The lawyer cited Section 246 of the Criminal Code Act, flagging serious legal concerns around home burial in Nigeria

Nearly two weeks after the death of gospel singer Toluwanisings, born Sodiq Olayemi Bayonle and also referred to as Olayemi Bolaji, a legal perspective has entered the ongoing dispute over where he should be laid to rest.

The singer passed away on October 14, 2026, in Ibadan, Oyo State, leaving behind a family divided over his burial arrangements.

Lawyer weighs in on late gospel singer Toluwanisings’ burial dispute. Credit: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

His father, Muniru Adekunle Olayemi, has been vocal about his wish for his son to be buried either in the home the singer built or within the family compound. As an alternative, he suggested a plot beside the late singer's mother in Ikirun, Osun state.

Speaking in interviews, the father was clear about his opposition to a church or cemetery burial, saying, "I don't want him buried in a church or cemetery. I want him buried in his house, and that will make me happy."

The singer's widow, identified in reports as Elizabeth, has reportedly expressed a different preference. She is said to be uncomfortable with the idea of continuing to live in a home that also serves as her husband's burial site, particularly given that she shares the space with their children, and has therefore leaned towards a cemetery.

Toluwanisings’ father rejected a cemetery burial for his son. Credit: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

What Nigerian law says about home burials

A Nigerian lawyer known on X (formerly Twitter) as [@egi_nupe](https://x.com/egi_nupe) stepped into the conversation with an important legal point. According to the lawyer, burying a body within a residential building or area without the express consent of the state Governor constitutes a criminal offence under Section 246 of the Criminal Code Act.

The provision exists primarily to safeguard public health. Decomposing remains can contaminate groundwater and nearby wells, posing serious risks to communities. Under this framework, approved public or private cemeteries are the designated locations for interment.

The lawyer also noted that where a family reaches a deadlock over burial decisions, state authorities may need to intervene to ensure compliance with the law and protection of public health interests.

The dispute highlights a tension familiar to many Nigerian families, where traditional and religious expectations around burial customs can clash with modern sensibilities and legal requirements. For now, the late Toluwanisings awaits a resolution that satisfies both the law and those who loved him most.

Read what a lawyer has to say about Toluwanisings' burial is below:

Toluwanisings' family wants death investigated

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that members of Toluwanisings' paternal family have called for the planned burial to be postponed.

They are demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the singer’s death before interment. They also insisted that, when the burial occurs, it should be at his Ibadan home. A memorial/service of songs was scheduled for Tuesday, October 27, 2026, in Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng