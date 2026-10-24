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Natasha Osawaru Sparks Reactions As She Shares Video of Peter Obi Ahead of 2027 Elections
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Natasha Osawaru Sparks Reactions As She Shares Video of Peter Obi Ahead of 2027 Elections

by  Chinasa Afigbo
2 min read
  • Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru shared a video hanging out with NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi
  • Osawaru was spotted wearing an NDC 'V for Victory' cap alongside Obi in the viral clip
  • The post came with 2027 election hashtags, raising eyebrows about her growing political alignment

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Edo State lawmaker Honourable Natasha Osawaru has set social media ablaze after posting a video of herself in the company of National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi, fuelling fresh speculation about the party's momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Natasha Osawaru sparks curiosity with Peter Obi video as 2027 election season draws closer
Natasha Osawaru trends after sharing video featuring Peter Obi ahead of 2027 elections. Credit: @natashaosawaru, @peterobi
Source: Instagram

In the clip, which has since gone viral, Osawaru appears alongside Obi with a black baseball cap bearing the NDC's "V for Victory" emblem.

She paired the video with a caption loaded with political intent, writing:

"#2027, #wakeupnigeria, #letsfinallybeOK, #okmovement."

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The post has drawn swift attention from political commentators and everyday users alike, many of whom are reading the outing as a deliberate signal of where Osawaru's loyalties lie as the next election cycle begins to take shape.

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This is not the first time the Egor Constituency representative has publicly thrown her weight behind Obi.

Having defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the NDC, Osawaru has been vocal in her support for the former Anambra State governor.

Her switch to the NDC was itself a moment of considerable public interest, and she has since secured the party's ticket to contest her Egor Constituency seat come 2027.

Natasha Osawaru surprises social media users with Peter Obi video ahead of 2027 polls
Natasha Osawaru sets tongues wagging after sharing Peter Obi video ahead of 2027 elections. Credit: @natashaosawru
Source: Instagram

The latest video appearance builds on what observers describe as a growing visibility strategy within the NDC camp, with candidates and supporters making their alignments known well before the official campaign season kicks off.

Watch the viral video below:

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Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo joined celebrities who shared their views on the divorce between 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

She advised the two of them and spoke about their children and how they should be handled.

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The actress also corrected the singer and stated clearly that his timing was wrong. Fans took to the comment section to share their takes on what the actress wrote online.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

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