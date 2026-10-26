The uncle of late gospel singer Toluwanisings spoke out on Monday, October 26, 2026, demanding a thorough investigation into his nephew's death

The family insisted nobody should attempt to bury Toluwani until the investigation is completed

Toluwanisings' uncle also specified where the singer must be laid to rest once the probe concludes

The family of the late Nigerian gospel singer Sadiq Olayemi Bayonle, popularly known as Toluwanisings, has taken a firm public stance on the circumstances surrounding his death, demanding that no burial proceed until a full investigation is carried out.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Toluwanisings' uncle issued a statement shared on Monday, 26 October 2026. In the message, he called on the government, Nigerians, and religious leaders to ensure a thorough and honest probe into how the gospel singer died.

Toluwanisings' family says no burial should take place until the investigation into his death ends. Credit: toluwanisings

Source: Facebook

"We need the help of the government, Nigerians and religious leaders in getting a thorough and honest investigation into Toluwani's demise," the uncle said. "Nobody should try to bury Toluwani until the end of the investigation. That is the family's decision."

Toluwanisings' family sets conditions for burial

Beyond the call for investigation, the uncle also laid out clear terms for when and where the singer would eventually be interred. He stated that the family is prepared to cover ongoing mortuary costs for as long as the process takes and that the burial must take place at the home where Toluwanisings' wife and children currently reside.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that content creators Woli Agba and Dele Omo Woli took action following allegations linking them to Toluwanisings' death.

Toluwanisings’ family insists he must be buried at his Ibadan residence. Credit: toluwanisings.

Source: Instagram

The video of the late Toluwanisings' uncle calling for an investigation is below:

Nigerians react to Toluwanisings' family's stance

The statement has stirred considerable conversation on Instagram, with many drawing comparisons to past high-profile cases in Nigeria where similar demands for investigations were made following the sudden deaths of musicians.

The family's announcement drew a wave of responses across social media:

@fola_bisi asked:

"What are they insinuating"

@mizzforeveryoung reacted:

"They want to start another MOHBAD type of case.. When will these people stop? Very soon they will start asking for DNA"

@liztee1606 wrote:

"Omo the family we marry into as a woman needs to be investigated before we agree to the marriage oo😢"

@varietiesbymahf_backup shared:

"Omo, this country no dey use eye see widow oo…it is well with his wife oo"

@mustapha_oluwaseyi_ said:

"They shouldn't start oooo..let the man rest in peace..which one is investigation again"

Nollywood stars mourn singer Toluwanisings’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood stars mourned Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Funke Akindele, Muyiwa Ademola, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Jumoke Odetola expressed shock and sadness over his sudden passing.

Other movie stars, including Mo Bimpe, Faithia Williams, Eniola Badmus and Adeniyi Johnson, also paid tribute to the late singer, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Source: Legit.ng