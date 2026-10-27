A Federal High Court in Benin City ruled on Tuesday in a pre-election suit brought by Osagie Efosa Omo against the NDC and five defendants over the Oredo Federal Constituency primary

The presiding judge, Professor Chuka Obizor, criticised INEC over what he called frustrating tendencies in pre-election matters

Evidence before the court showed that ward returning officers and chairmen across all 12 wards in Oredo confirmed the plaintiff's participation in the primary

A Federal High Court in Benin City has removed Uyi Omosigho as the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Oredo Federal Constituency, directing the party to recognise Omo-Osagie Efosa as the rightful flag-bearer ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The ruling was delivered on Tuesday in suit number FHC/B/C/60/2026. Osagie Efosa Omo filed the case as plaintiff against five defendants: Omosigho Uyi Frank, the NDC, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Engr. David Olukoga, who served as both State Chairman of the NDC and chairman of the State Primaries and Nominations Committees, and Fredrick Endorokeme Owotorufa.

Court sacks NDC House of Reps candidate in Edo Photo Credit: @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Twitter

Judge faults NDC leadership and INEC

Presiding judge Professor Chuka Obizor took the opportunity to criticise what he described as the frustrating tendencies of INEC in pre-election proceedings. He noted that relying on internal party mechanisms to resolve primary disputes could be exploited to delay and wear down aggrieved aspirants who seek redress through the courts.

Drawing on constitutional provisions and case evidence, Professor Obizor said it was clear from the materials before him that the plaintiff took part in the primary election. His participation was confirmed and endorsed by returning officers and ward chairmen from all 12 wards in Oredo Federal Constituency.

The party leadership, the judge found, could not prove to the required standard that Omosigho contested and won the primary, unlike the plaintiff, who presented sufficient proof of his involvement.

The court accordingly ordered the NDC to formally declare Osagie Efosa Omo the winner of the primary and forward his name to INEC as the party's candidate for Oredo Federal Constituency.

Speaking after the judgment, Efosa described the outcome as a win for the rule of law. He also thanked Senator Seriake Dickson, the national leader of the NDC, for the support he received throughout the legal process.

Federal High Court gives verdict on NDC House of Reps primary saga Photo Credit: @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Twitter

Wike mocks Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike took aim at Peter Obi's public image and governance record at a Rivers State town hall.

Wike made explosive allegations about billions of naira and millions of dollars spent under a previous Rivers State administration.

The minister also revealed the Rainbow Coalition's plans ahead of the 2027 elections, including a governorship pick.

Source: Legit.ng