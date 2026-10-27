An X user called out Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe over his repeated Igbo-themed roles in movies, sparking a wider conversation online

Uzor Arukwe's manager stepped into the debate, admitting he had personally felt the same frustration as fans at some point

The manager revealed the team had turned down certain cinema roles that pushed the same typecast, insisting they are strategic about the projects they accept

A fan's candid complaint about Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe being typecast in Igbo-dialect roles has drawn a surprisingly candid response from his own management team.

The conversation started when X user [@REkpedeme](https://x.com/REkpedeme) posted a blunt observation:

Uzor Arukwe sparks online debate as woman questions his repeated Igbo roles in movies. Credit: @uzorarukwe

Source: Instagram

"Uzor needs to leave the igbotic roles for a while. I need a break from the shouting." The tweet resonated with many, quickly gaining traction online.

Manager steps into the debate

Rather than brush off the criticism, Uzor's manager, @mistermautin quoted the viral post and offered a transparent take on how the team navigates these decisions.

"I understand why you feel this way. As his manager, I've felt the same too at some point," he wrote. "However, business decisions take precedence over my personal preferences, and each platform has its own demands which we have to respond to. These roles are most common on YouTube because of the platform & audience preference. We adapted our strategies to the reality of Nollywood by adopting different strategies for different platforms. You won't see him playing such repetitive 'igbotic roles' in cinema projects."

The response opened up further scrutiny. @Zza_Aless pushed back with a pointed reading of the statement:

"So in other words, 'YouTube filmmakers prefer to cast him in such roles, we don't like it, but it secures our bag and we are okay. Even if they choose to cast him in cinema movies playing same role, we won't say no. The bag is more important.'"

The manager did not shy away from the follow-up challenge, drawing a clearer line around where the team actually stands.

"No, this isn't entirely true. We have said no to a couple of cinema movies that tried to cast him in same 'igbotic' roles. While the bag is important to us, we are also strategic about how we chase the bag," he replied.

Not everyone came with criticism. @EyiyemiOliviapraised the manager's openness, writing:

"Love how you responded to this. Work is work, and life can be fluid or static. To you and your talents, continued Brand Success."

The exchange highlights a tension many Nollywood actors face as the YouTube film market continues to grow, often rewarding a particular style of storytelling that does not always align with how talents want to build their long-term screen identities.

See the viral X conversation below:

Uzor Arukwe’s manager reacts after viral complaint about his movie characters. Photo: @uzorarukwe/IG.

Source: Instagram

Uzor Arukwe reacts to Bambam's marital saga

Legit.ng earlier reported that Uzor Arukwe trended amid the marital tension surrounding one of his colleagues, Bambam, and her husband, Teddy A.

A netizen had advised Arukwe to stop partnering with Bambam because of her marital saga. Reacting, the actor slammed the X user, stating that he could never be him. Fans of the movie star applauded his response.

Source: Legit.ng