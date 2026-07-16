The UK introduces Electronic Travel Authorisation for short visits, replacing traditional visitor visas

Citizens from 20+ countries, including the US and Japan, can visit the UK visa-free

Irish citizens remain exempt from visa and ETA requirements under the Common Travel Area agreement

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The United Kingdom has updated its immigration guidance, confirming that citizens of several countries can continue to visit Britain without applying for a traditional visitor visa before travelling.

Under the revised travel rules, eligible travellers can enter the UK for short stays using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) instead of a standard visitor visa.

UK announces new visa rules, lists 20+ countries that can visit visa-free. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Irish citizens remain exempt from both visa and ETA requirements under the long-standing Common Travel Area agreement.

The changes are part of the UK's ongoing effort to modernise border controls while maintaining easier access for visitors from approved countries.

eTA replaces traditional visitor visa

The UK government maintains a list of countries whose citizens must obtain a visa before travelling, known as "visa nationals." Travellers from countries not on that list generally do not need a visitor visa for short trips, according to a report by Vanguard.

Instead, many are required to obtain an ETA before departure. Eligible visitors can typically stay in the UK for up to six months for tourism, family visits, business meetings, or short-term study.

Countries that can visit the UK without a traditional visa

The following countries are among those whose citizens can travel to the UK without first applying for a traditional visitor visa for short stays:

United States

Canada

Australia

New Zealand

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

Israel

Malaysia

Brunei

Chile

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Kuwait

Oman

Saudi Arabia

Most European countries also qualify

Citizens of many European countries are also eligible for visa-free short visits to Britain.

These include France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Austria, Switzerland and Poland.

Ireland enjoys a special status under the Common Travel Area, allowing Irish citizens to enter the UK without requiring either a visitor visa or an ETA.

What travellers should know?

While travellers from these countries do not need a traditional visitor visa, they must still meet the UK's entry requirements and, where applicable, obtain an ETA before travelling.

The UK government advises prospective visitors to confirm their eligibility and immigration requirements before booking a trip, as visa and ETA rules vary depending on nationality and the purpose of travel.

Africa exempt as UK releases list of top 20 countries that visit without visas. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The latest update provides greater clarity for millions of international travellers planning short visits to Britain while reinforcing the country's shift toward a fully digital border authorisation system.

Canada updates entry rules for Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Canada's updated travel requirements detail the visa and Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) guidance for various nationalities entering the country.

This essential information is especially crucial for Nigerian passport holders, who must now secure a visitor visa regardless of their means of travel.

As Canada strives to enhance its border management while opening its doors to eligible travellers, the stakes are high for millions eager to experience its culture and opportunities.

Source: Legit.ng