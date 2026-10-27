A throwback interview of late gospel singer Toluwanisings, gushing over his wife, resurfaced online

In the clip, Toluwanisings revealed he spent six years pursuing his wife in church before she agreed to date him

The video emerged amid a family row over the singer's burial, with his widow caught in the middle of the dispute

A heartwarming interview of late gospel singer Toluwanisings speaking lovingly about his wife has gone viral, resurfaced by Nigerian actress Biola Adebayo on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at a particularly painful moment for the widow.

In the sit-down interview, Toluwanisings could barely contain his emotions when asked about his wife, repeatedly exclaiming "my wife!" with visible pride. He described her as his backbone, his source of courage, and his greatest inspiration, someone who would wake in the night to pray over him and speak words of encouragement.

Gospel singer Toluwanisings reveals he spent six years pursuing his wife. Credit: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

"My wife has been a source of inspiration to me, a source of encouragement. My backbone. You know, sometimes she wakes in the night and just pray for me, lay her hands upon me," he said warmly.

Perhaps the most charming part of the clip was the singer's account of how their love story began. He admitted it took him six full years to convince his wife to date him, all while they were members of the same church and had to keep things discreet.

At the time of the interview, the couple was approaching 20 years of knowing each other.

"Let me tell you, I used six years to ask her out," he said with a laugh.

Biola Adebayo shared the video on Instagram as tensions over Toluwanisings' burial continued to spill into public view, with reports of a dispute between his widow and members of his paternal family. The timing of the reshare appeared deliberate, a reminder of the bond the singer himself described so vividly.

Biola Adebayo reshares her old interview with late singer Toluwanisings. Credit: toluwanisings.

Source: Facebook

Watch Toluwanisings speak about his wife in the resurfaced interview

Reactions to Toluwanisings' praise for wife

Fans and followers responded with a wave of emotion in the comments:

@wunmmycute:

"If he's 34 then is he woing her from 14 years?"

@flakkymama_1:

"We need better laws that protect widows in Nigeria"

@tifesays:

"Boda Tolu people of the world are stressing your beloved wife oooo?"

@ifeteniola:

"Bayonle, if only d dead can see behind dem, The same woman who is ur best decision is the same woman ur family and all these blogger isonu re dragging o… I just can't phantom this. May ur soul rest in peace"

Yinka Alaseyori speaks about Toluwanisings' wife, children

Legit.ng previously reported that Yinka Alaseyori continued to mourn her fellow gospel minister, Toluwanisings. She revealed she was moved to tears after coming face to face with his wife and children.

Alaseyori admitted she struggled to find the right words after the heartbreaking encounter.

Source: Legit.ng