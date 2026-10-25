Zlatan Ibile's Lagos wedding brought together some of Nigeria's biggest entertainment names under one roof

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus was spotted making her way to Davido's table during the celebrations

The moment between the actress and the music star quickly caught the attention of fans online

Zlatan Ibile's wedding to his longtime partner, Davita, proved to be one of the most star-studded celebrations Lagos has seen in recent times, and the moments shared between guests are already generating buzz online.

The ceremony drew a remarkable gathering of Nigerian entertainers, with Don Jazzy, Davido, BBNaija's Tacha, Iyabo Ojo, Teni, Phyno, Bella Shmurda, Cubana Chief Priest, and Eniola Badmus among the many familiar faces spotted at the festive indoor event.

Davido and Eniola Badmus’ reunion at Zlatan’s wedding sparks reactions online. Credit: @eniolbadmus, @davido

Source: Instagram

Footage circulating on social media captured one particularly heartwarming exchange between Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus and singer Davido.

In the clip, Eniola can be seen walking across the celebratory gathering towards the table where Davido was seated.

She approached him with warm energy, offered her greeting, and the singer responded by pulling her in for a hug.

The setting was alive with the colour and spirit typical of a traditional Nigerian celebration, with guests dressed in traditional attire and the atmosphere buzzing with music and excitement.

Eniola herself wore a red embroidered cap and coral bead necklaces, fitting right into the cultural fervour of the occasion.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on Saturday that Zlatan Ibile officially wed Davita, marking a significant personal milestone for the Zanku hitmaker.

The union had long been anticipated by fans, and the wedding did not disappoint in terms of the fanfare it attracted.

Watch Eniola Badmus greet Davido at Zlatan's wedding here.

The brief but genuine interaction between Eniola and Davido added another memorable moment to what was already shaping up to be one of the entertainment industry's most talked-about weddings of the year.

Davido, Eniola Badmus’ wedding interaction becomes a talking point online. Credit: @eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

Eniola Badmus steals attention at Zlatan’s wedding

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus turned heads at Zlatan Ibile's traditional wedding with a custom gold and burgundy gown.

The dramatic ensemble by luxury fashion house Royal Apparel by Tfas drew immediate attention from fellow Nollywood stars.

The #DTTheUnion26 celebration already featured heavyweights like Davido and Asake, making the fashion stakes incredibly high.

Source: Legit.ng