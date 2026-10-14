A court hearing on the DNA case involving late Afrobeats star Mohbad's son Liam was adjourned to November 16, 2026

A family seeking to join the suit raised serious concerns over how DNA samples would be collected, handled, and tested

The representative claimed an earlier sample transfer took between six and eight months, with the result returning inconclusive

A fresh development has emerged in the ongoing DNA case surrounding late Afrobeats singer Mohbad, as a court hearing ended in an adjournment following concerns raised by a family seeking to join the suit.

The case, which centres on establishing the paternity of Liam, the son Mohbad had with his wife Wunmi Aloba, will next be heard on November 16, 2026.

Joseph Aloba and a lawyer discuss the ongoing DNA case involving late singer Mohbad’s son, Liam, as a family seeking to join the suit questions the laboratory arrangements. Photo: iammohbad

Source: Instagram

The update came via a video circulating on Instagram on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, featuring a legal representative of the family attempting to join the proceedings, alongside Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba.

Lawyer questions Mohbad's DNA testing process

The representative told viewers that a newly appointed court officer had been assigned to handle their concerns about the proposed DNA testing process.

He expressed doubt about the testing centre designated for the exercise, particularly regarding the involvement of its director, who had reportedly also featured in a prior DNA-related request in the case.

Central to his concerns were basic procedural questions: where exactly the samples would be taken, how they would be collected and preserved, and how long it would take to transport them to the actual testing facility.

He questioned whether the centre would carry out the test itself or collect samples to be forwarded elsewhere.

The lawyer further stated that in a previous instance, the sample transfer reportedly took between six and eight months.

He added that when the Aloba family reached out directly to the facility allegedly responsible for analysing the samples, they were told no materials linked to Mohbad or Ilerioluwa had been received.

The result that eventually came back was inconclusive.

Mohbad's family insists on transparent process

According to the representative, the newly appointed court officer listened carefully to the family's grievances and pledged to look into the matter before reporting back.

The family said they would wait for her response before deciding on their next course of action.

He made it clear that the family was not opposed to the DNA test itself.

On the contrary, he said they were eager for it to happen as quickly as possible, but only under conditions that guarantee full transparency and the integrity of the process.

Watch the lawyer speak on Mohbad's son Liam's DNA test in the Instagram video below:

Nigerians React to the lawyer's update on Mohbad DNA case and his father's ordeal

The video sparked strong reactions from Nigerians online:

@datsalesman wrote:

"Chaii, man don suffer fighting for his sons justice 😢😢😢😢"

@damola_johnsonn commented:

"Am very sure moh I'll be very proud of this man despite everything they re doing to frustrate the man very clear"

@iam_donbulux said:

"If the son is truly for mohbad, why not do DNA make everybody go rest nah😂nawa ohhh"

@mofe2_2222 shared:

"I love as the man no gree. You people allowing him to dig out the corpse. You people want him to bury he's son just like that. Never. The truth must come out by God grace"

@alaoeleniyan wrote:

"Take it or leave it, this man is the one that truly love Mohbad and he really want Justice for him, i pray God join you in fight and looking for justice for your son because you can't do it alone"

Joseph Aloba and a lawyer feature in an update on the DNA case involving late singer Mohbad and his son Liam. Photo: iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Mohbad’s father reacts to fresh police probe

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Joseph Aloba reacted after Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu approved the family’s petition for a fresh investigation into Mohbad’s death.

The family’s lawyer, Oladayo Ogungbe, confirmed the approval in a statement dated September 29, 2026, clarifying that the police re-investigation remains active despite a related suit being dismissed by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Following the update, Joseph shared screenshots of news reports on TikTok alongside a song centred on gratitude and prayers against witnessing evil again.

Source: Legit.ng